Air Force Surgeon General conducts wellness check at the Mighty 97th

Lt. Gen. John J. DeGoes, U.S. Air Force Surgeon General, and Chief Master Sgt. James Woods, Chief, Medical Enlisted Force, visited Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Aug. 26, 2024.



With the 97th Medical Group, DeGoes and Woods received a wing mission brief from base leadership, and observed how the 97th Air Mobility Wing trains exceptional mobility Airmen during a tour of the wing’s flight training simulators.



“The purpose of the tour is to tell the 97th Medical Group’s story,” said 1st Lt. Carla Gonzalez, 97th Healthcare Operations Squadron resource management flight commander. “We want to inform and engage internal audiences of key issues, and highlight the 97th AMW’s priorities: Airmen, mission, and culture.”



DeGoes stopped at several clinics, including the pharmacy, pediatrics, dental, public health, flight medicine, behavioral health, bioenvironmental engineering, and the logistics warehouse. They also had the chance to meet and recognize multiple Airmen from the 97th MDG who have excelled on the job.



“Our Airmen are the key factor to success here,” said Col. Claudia Eid, 97th MDG commander. “When I say Airmen, I mean our enlisted, officers and civilians working together as a whole to meet the mission requirements.”



The day concluded with an all-call, where DeGoes and Woods praised the Mighty 97th MDG Airmen for their work.



“You are a small group, but you are indeed very mighty,” said DeGoes. “We are very impressed with what this team is doing and everything we have seen today.”

