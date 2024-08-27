U.S. Marine Corps and Brazilian Naval Infantry launch Exercise FORMOSA to strengthen regional security

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment and Brazilian Marines pose for a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment and Brazilian Marines pose for a photo together at the commencement of Exercise FORMOSA 2024 Sept. 6, 2024 , at the Base Expedicionária de Fuzileiros Navais in Formosa, Brazil, during the Brazilian Marine Corps' annual Infantry Training Exercise. Exercise Formosa offers an ideal platform for the armed forces of multiple nations to enhance their interoperability, conduct joint military operations, and exchange invaluable insights on tactics and strategies. With the backdrop of an ever-changing global security landscape, the participation of the United States Marine Corps and militaries from multiple nations shows commitment to regional security and partnership. see less | View Image Page

FORMOSA, Brazil — Sept. 4, 2024 — U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South and the Brazilian Naval Infantry (CFN) commenced Exercise Formosa today, a major Brazilian military exercise with U.S. participation aimed at enhancing the bilateral training partnership between the United States Marine Corps and Brazil and strengthening regional security.



Exercise Formosa will involve a series of joint training activities designed to improve interoperability, readiness, and mutual understanding between U.S. and Brazilian forces, including the Brazilian air force and army. This year’s exercise focuses on training CFN’s rapid reaction force, verify expeditionary capabilities, and coordinated fires of all their weapons. The exercise includes more than 2,500 participants.



The exercise will begin with a ground logistics movement from Rio de Janeiro to Formosa, more than 1,000 miles, to bring troops and gear to set up an expeditionary base.



The U.S. and Brazil share a long-standing and multifaceted security cooperation partnership that plays a significant role in promoting regional stability and addressing common security challenges in the Western Hemisphere. This partnership is characterized by collaborative efforts across various domains, including military cooperation, counterterrorism, cybersecurity, humanitarian assistance, and disaster response.



"Exercise Formosa represents the 200 year-long strong and enduring partnership between the United States and Brazil,” said Lt. Gen. Leonard Anderson, commander of MARFORSOUTH and U.S. Marine Forces Reserve. “By working side-by-side, our forces are not only enhancing our ability to operate together but also reaffirming our shared commitment to the security and stability of the Western Hemisphere. This exercise is a testament to our mutual respect, trust, and the professionalism of both our forces."



This year, U.S. Marines from 1st Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment, and 3rd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, both U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve, will participate in Exercise FORMOSA.



The U.S. and Brazil regularly engage in combined military exercises, such as Exercise Formosa, Exercise UNITAS, and various subject matter expert exchanges and naval infantry symposiums, aimed at enhancing interoperability, operational readiness, and mutual understanding between their armed forces. These exercises cover a wide range of operations including amphibious warfare, urban combat, peacekeeping, and humanitarian assistance.



“Our collaboration with the Brazilian Naval Infantry in Exercise Formosa underscores the importance of international cooperation in maintaining regional security,” said Anderson. “This combined, joint exercise allows us to build warfighting readiness as a team and we are honored to be here. Together, we are stronger and more capable of ensuring the safety and well-being of our nations."



Exercise Formosa, a key event in the military cooperation between the two nations, is a vital component of the U.S. Southern Command’s broader strategy to build strong partnerships with allied nations in the Western Hemisphere. Through exercises like this, the U.S. and Brazil demonstrate their shared commitment to peace, security, and prosperity in the region. Brazil was declared a Major Non-NATO Ally of the U.S. in 2019.



U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South is the Marine Corps component to U.S. Southern Command, is responsible for planning exercises, operations, and overall Marine Corps support for the SOUTHCOM assigned area of responsibility