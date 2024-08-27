NMRLC NORA Sailors Participate in Sailor 360

Courtesy Photo | NMRLC NORA Sailors participated in Sailor 360 held on Naval Weapons Station, Yorktown...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | NMRLC NORA Sailors participated in Sailor 360 held on Naval Weapons Station, Yorktown VA, Aug. 5. The presentation, part of Sailor 360 for the Fleet and Family program, explained how Sailors can bridge the gap between military duties and community support services. These services include Chaplains, Ombudsmen, Command Leadership, Child Development Centers, Youth Programs, Navy Gateway Inns and Suites, Lodges, Family Bachelor Housing, MWR and Military OneSource. Ms. Kathleen Thompson from the NWSY Fleet Family Support Center, was on hand to guide personnel through the training. When asked about the presentation, one participant explained what she learned from the information discussed during Sailor 360. "I found this class very interesting and helpful, not only for service members but also for military families and veterans. It highlighted the various forms of support available to us, which can significantly improve many areas of our lives and help us achieve success," said PSSN Viviana Huergo Godoy, NMRLC Williamsburg, Cheatham Annex. Headed by Capt. Christopher Barnes, NMRLC develops, acquires, produces, fields, sustains, and provides enduring lifecycle support of medical materiel solutions to the Fleet, Fleet Marine Force, and Joint Forces in high-end competition, crisis, and combat. At the forefront of Navy Medicine’s strategic evolution, NMRLC is well positioned to be the Joint Force’s premier integrated medical logistics support activity. see less | View Image Page

NMRLC NORA Sailors participated in Sailor 360 held on Naval Weapons Station, Yorktown VA, Aug. 5.



The presentation, part of Sailor 360 for the Fleet and Family program, explained how Sailors can bridge the gap between military duties and community support services. These services include Chaplains, Ombudsmen, Command Leadership, Child Development Centers, Youth Programs, Navy Gateway Inns and Suites, Lodges, Family Bachelor Housing, MWR and Military OneSource.



Ms. Kathleen Thompson from the NWSY Fleet Family Support Center, was on hand to guide personnel through the training.



When asked about the presentation, one participant explained what she learned from the information discussed during Sailor 360.



"I found this class very interesting and helpful, not only for service members but also for military families and veterans. It highlighted the various forms of support available to us, which can significantly improve many areas of our lives and help us achieve success," said PSSN Viviana Huergo Godoy, NMRLC Williamsburg, Cheatham Annex.



Headed by Capt. Christopher Barnes, NMRLC develops, acquires, produces, fields, sustains, and provides enduring lifecycle support of medical materiel solutions to the Fleet, Fleet Marine Force, and Joint Forces in high-end competition, crisis, and combat. At the forefront of Navy Medicine’s strategic evolution, NMRLC is well positioned to be the Joint Force’s premier integrated medical logistics support activity.