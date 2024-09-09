REVIL, enabling the next generation of reentry vehicle research

Photo By Jessie L Perkins | Col. Jeremy Raley, director of the Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL’s, Space...... read more read more Photo By Jessie L Perkins | Col. Jeremy Raley, director of the Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL’s, Space Vehicles Directorate, delivers remarks during a groundbreaking ceremony July 29, 2024, at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M. The ceremony commenced construction for a Re-Entry Vehicle Integration Laboratory, or REVIL, that will serve AFRL’s Nuclear Mission branch and provide lab space for integrating test units for next-generation nuclear research and technology. (U.S. Air Force photo / Jessie Perkins) see less | View Image Page

KIRTLAND AFB, N.M. (AFRL) The Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony July 29, 2024, to mark the commencement of construction for the Re-Entry Vehicle Integration Laboratory, or REVIL, that will serve AFRL’s Nuclear Mission branch and provide a state-of-the-art lab space for integrating test units for next-generation re-entry vehicle research and technology here.



Military personnel, civic leaders and industry partners attended the ceremony, including Col. Jeremy Raley, director of AFRL’s Space Vehicles Directorate, who emphasized the strategic importance of REVIL in maintaining the United States' nuclear deterrence capabilities.



“Our nation has historically relied on our ability to maintain credible deterrence, and REVIL is a key part of that as we move forward,” Raley said. "We have the nation’s brightest innovators and visionaries working at AFRL. This facility will give them the infrastructure they deserve and will allow them to collaborate with scientists and engineers that intimately understand the space vehicles mission, communicate that mission to industry and move it forward.”



Stephanie Eddy, nuclear deterrence portfolio lead for AFRL’s Nuclear Mission branch, reflected on beginning the vision for REVIL with only four personnel in 2018, when the nuclear branch was formed.



"This groundbreaking ceremony is a culmination of years of effort and our vision and nuclear posture is moving from a model of sustain to modernize," said Eddy. "REVIL will be a world-class laboratory that will enable the next generation of re-entry vehicle research to be done. This capability does not exist anywhere in the Department of Defense or Department of Energy.”



The lab will enable safe and secure assembly and disassembly operations of experimental re-entry vehicles and components. REVIL will be a 5,265 square-foot facility, contracted to cost $8.7 million and slated for completion within 14 months. The project management team includes the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with design provided by Burns & McDonnell, and construction by Perikin Enterprises LLC.



The facility is the first of four planned modern laboratories in support of the Department of the Air Force's goal of establishing a robust nuclear science and technology system integration capability. It will also develop internal expertise for assessing novel re-entry technology and designs, providing a critical foundation for nuclear skills development.



REVIL is set to expand technical collaboration opportunities with other DOD agencies, DOE laboratories and industry partners.



“We have the goal to double the nation’s capability in this science and technology work within the next five to seven years,” said Eddy.



Raley described how the new facility will enable the design and development of novel nuclear-related components and technologies to ensure the U.S. nuclear deterrent remains strong and credible.



"This lab supports both the Air and Space Force missions," said Raley. "While we must work on new scientific developments for re-entry vehicles, there are many other opportunities to create economic and warfighting advantages. New discoveries will arise from working with other government entities and industry partners, and that’s what’s really exciting about this lab … the expansive opportunity.”



The REVIL facility will be part of the DAF’s efforts to maintain its technological edge and ensure national security through advanced nuclear research.



