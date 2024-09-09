The Importance of Swift Water Rescue Training for Community Safety

Photo By Jason Ragucci | The Water Rescue Team from Fort Liberty Fire and Emergency Services train how to...... read more read more Photo By Jason Ragucci | The Water Rescue Team from Fort Liberty Fire and Emergency Services train how to safely rescue someone from high currents in a drainage pipe at the Fayetteville Technical Community College Swift Water Rescue Facility on Aug. 26, 2024. (U.S. Army Photo by Jason Ragucci, Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. - Water can be both a friend and a foe. When a sudden flood or swift current happens, it can transform calm waters into dangerous torrents. That's why training for emergencies in these conditions is critical. The Water Rescue Team from the Fort Liberty Fire and Emergency Services recently took part in specialized training at the Fayetteville Technical Community College Swift Water Rescue Training Facility. This training not only enhanced their skills but also prepared them to save lives in difficult situations.



“Our team is comprised of 40 operational firefighters,” said Assistant Chief of Special Operations, Fort Liberty Fire and Emergency Services Division, Joshua Hopkins. “They each have volunteered to support the additional duty which can be very taxing due to the extended operational periods common with water-related response.”



While being a strong swimmer is essential, there's much more to swift water rescue than just paddling. The training covered essential skills like rope rescue techniques, using safety equipment, and understanding water dynamics. Each firefighter learned how to assess risks and make quick decisions under pressure. These skills are like a life jacket - they provide security and can make all the difference when seconds count.



“Our response capabilities are all in-compassing to respond to any sort of water-related emergency effectively,” said Hopkins. “Sixteen of our team members are certified rescue/recovery divers which allows our response capabilities to expand to sub-surface response and vehicle and aircraft recovery.”



During their time at the facility, teams participate in simulations that mimic real-life emergencies. These hands-on exercises encompass a variety of situations: rescuing a person stranded in a drainage pipe, navigating swift currents, evacuating a subversive vehicle, and understanding how to work as a team during chaos. These drills are crucial in building trust among team members and honing their communication skills, both of which are vital during real emergencies.



Fire Captain Jason Bullock is one of many who understands Fort Liberty is the premiere projection platform and must meet the rigorous training that Service Members adhere to even around water, so he can be prepared to respond effectively to support them. The Water Rescue Team from the Fort Liberty Fire and Emergency Services has responded to 32 responses and water standbys so far this year. The team is often called upon to the surrounding counties for body and evidence recovery as well as support airborne operations over Jordan Lake, White Lake, and Auman Lake.



“He [Bullock] sees the vision of excellence and is taking the team to a higher level of performance and proficiency,” said Hopkins. “He loves to train to make the team better and in doing so equips the team to provide the best possible service to our community.”



Training at the Swift Water Rescue Facility isn't just about immediate skills; it also fosters a mindset of continuous learning and improvement. Firefighters carry these lessons into every aspect of their jobs. They become more adaptable and resourceful, traits that are essential in the unpredictable world of emergency response.



“We are also unique due to our team’s size,” said Hopkins. “Unlike most area water rescue/dive teams; with our team size coupled with the fact that we are postured to immediately deploy water rescue assets in minutes compared to hours as is the case for smaller teams that would need to pool resources.”



When Fort Liberty Fire and Emergency responders are well-trained, the entire community benefits. This training not only prepares them for water incidents but also builds public confidence in their capabilities. Knowing that there are skilled individuals ready to respond can provide peace of mind to residents. It’s a reminder that preparedness is key to safety.



“We are labeled as an ‘All-Hazards’ Fire Department meaning that we are expected to have the capability to support anything from a response perspective at Fort Liberty,” said Hopkins. “Due to the limitless opportunity and experiences this organization has provided, I am proud to serve here and proud to remain here for the remaining years of my career.”