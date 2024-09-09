Kinston native serves with U.S. Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command

Courtesy Photo | Ashley Aycock, a native of Kinston, North Carolina, serves the U.S. Navy as a civilian...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Ashley Aycock, a native of Kinston, North Carolina, serves the U.S. Navy as a civilian assigned to Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command (NMRLC), Williamsburg, Virginia. see less | View Image Page

Ashley Aycock, a native of Kinston, North Carolina, serves the U.S. Navy as a civilian assigned to Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command (NMRLC), Williamsburg, Virginia.



Aycock graduated from North Lenior High School in 2007. Additionally, Aycock recently graduated from American Military University in August 2024 with a Bachelor of Arts in Supply Chain Management.



Aycock joined the civil service four years ago.



"After my term in the U.S Army, I was drawn to the Navy's commitment to its people, the opportunities for professional development and the sense of community," said Aycock. "The Navy offered not just a job, but a career with purpose. It allowed me to be part of a team that values integrity, commitment, and excellence, while also giving me the chance to grow professionally."



The skills and values needed to succeed in the civil service are similar to those found in Kinston.



"Growing up, I learned that commitment, consistency and perseverance are the keys to achieving any goals that you set for yourself," said Aycock. "By keeping myself grounded, I have been able to accomplish both my personal and career goals."



Today, Aycock serves as an inventory specialist with NMRLC.



"What I enjoy most about my job is working closely with a diverse group of professionals," said Aycock. "We are all working toward a common goal: ensuring that medical readiness is maintained at all times. The camaraderie and teamwork in such environments can be highly motivating."



Headed by Capt. Christopher Barnes, NMRLC develops, acquires, produces, fields, sustains, and provides enduring lifecycle support of medical materiel solutions to the Fleet, Fleet Marine Force, and Joint Forces in high-end competition, crisis, and combat. At the forefront of Navy Medicine’s strategic evolution, NMRLC is well positioned to be the Joint Force’s premier integrated medical logistics support activity.



With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.



Aycock serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.



“We will earn and reinforce the trust and confidence of the American people every day,” said Adm. Lisa Franchetti, chief of naval operations. “Together we will deliver the Navy the nation needs.”



Aycock has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during government service.



"In August, I completed my Bachelor of Arts in Supply Chain Management and was honored with Magna Cum Laude, denoting one of the highest GPAs in my graduating class," said Aycock. "I'm also proud of being selected to share my expertise as a civilian and being able to share what I learned in the Army as well as my education. The first Navy command I worked for was the Center Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit (CNATTU). I excelled in ways that encouraged me to continue striving for personal growth."



Aycock can take pride in serving America through civil service.



"Serving as a civilian in the Navy as an inventory specialist at the Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command means ensuring that our service members receive the medical care they need, whenever and wherever they need it," added Aycock. "It’s about playing a crucial role in maintaining the readiness and effectiveness of Navy medical facilities, ensuring that every piece of equipment, every medication and every supply is available to support the health and well-being of those who are serving. To me, it’s a position of both responsibility and honor."