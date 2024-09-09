American Forces Travel Celebrates Five Years with Giveaways, Sweepstakes for Service Members

Courtesy Story from American Forces Travel



WASHINGTON, D.C. (Sept 9, 2024) – American Forces Travel, the Department of Defense's official leisure travel site, is celebrating five years of providing discounted travel services exclusively to military families, veterans, DoD civilians and other eligible patrons by giving away two digital Navy Exchange gift cards worth $500 each, two cruise vouchers worth $500 each, a $500 voucher toward event tickets, and a Bahamas vacation giveaway worth $5,000.



“American Forces Travel has proven to be a very beneficial resource for the military and government community over the last five years,” said Ansley Heninger, leisure travel program analyst at Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC). “It’s been exciting to see the program grow and continue to provide new affordable opportunities for service members and their families to travel and get the valuable time away that they deserve.”



From Sept. 16, 2024 – Dec. 31, 2024, American Forces Travel will begin a series of giveaways on its social media channels: Facebook.com/AFTMWR and Instagram @American_Forces_Travel.



Follow the official American Forces Travel social media channels above starting Sept. 16 to learn and access the submission links for each giveaway. Entrants must be eligible members of American Forces Travel, which includes all active duty and retired military; members of the Reserve components, National Guard, and Coast Guard Auxiliary Active Duty; sponsored family members; DoD and Coast Guard civilian employees; as well as employees at select other government agencies.



Full details on eligibility can be at https://auth.americanforcestravel.com/ under the “Learn Who is Eligible” link. Other terms and conditions will be listed on the submission link for each week’s giveaway.



American Forces Travel was created to be a one-stop travel booking site with deals for hotels, flights, rental cars, packages, cruises and event tickets exclusively for service members, their families, veterans and DoD civilian employees. Since its inception in 2019, the platform has saved eligible patrons over $23 million on leisure travel bookings and, because each booking supports military MWR programs, American Forces Travel has contributed over $10 million to quality of life programs for all service branches.



Eligible patrons can access the platform’s exclusive offers by creating an account at AmericanForcesTravel.com and planning their next trip. Members receive special rates on a range of travel services, 24/7 customer service, no booking fees, real reviews from guests and a best price guarantee.



For more information, visit AmericanForcesTravel.com or follow them on social media at Facebook.com/AFTMWR and Instagram @American_Forces_Travel.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2024 Date Posted: 09.09.2024 11:37 Story ID: 480388 Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, American Forces Travel Celebrates Five Years with Giveaways, Sweepstakes for Service Members, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.