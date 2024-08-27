Army fuel program runs on APC employee expertise

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — The U.S. Army runs on fuel, and most supplies can’t get to the Soldier or be used by the Soldier without it, so having fuel experts available makes sense.



Charles Shipp is one of those experts.



Shipp is a supervisory logistics management specialist and chief of operations at the U.S. Army Petroleum Center at Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

APC is a directorate within the U.S. Army Sustainment Command, whose mission is to ensure that every Soldier has whatever is needed, whenever and wherever it’s needed, and in the right condition.



“Our support to the ASC mission is tied to the installation fuel operations,” explained Shipp. “We assist the ASC staff in addressing questions related to Class III(B) (gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel) supplies, fuel operations, and coordinating with the Defense Logistics Agency when there are issues like missed fuel deliveries or equipment not working properly.”



Shipp’s team consists mainly of retired military fuel operators or Civilians with years of experience.



“I take great pride in the support we provide to the Army and Department of Defense fuel community daily,” he said, recounting one area of many where APC’s expertise is crucial.



Army regulations require that all aviation units be evaluated every 24-36 months. It’s a time-intensive process where APC’s experts inspect every aspect of each unit’s fuel operations.



“We look at everything they do with fuel, from the standard operating procedures that outline their daily tasks,” Shipp said, “to a thorough look at how they refuel aircraft and maintain their equipment. That also involves evaluating the quality surveillance and accountability records they keep for the fuel they store and use.



“I have four people who work for me who travel about 65-70 percent of the time, doing inspections and other technical work,” he added.



The job of a petroleum specialist is very challenging and detailed work. APC supports the Army in many ways, from providing fuel during an exercise or contingency, to answering technical questions at the Department of the Army level, he explained.



Shipp said he tends to be detail-oriented, whether it’s building a shed by the home where he and his wife live, or calculating where to lay underground fuel lines and position pumps on an Army installation.



Shipp has years of experience, having grown up with a father in the commercial fuel business. “At the age of 16 I started driving a fuel truck for him, delivering diesel, gasoline and propane to farmers and ranchers,” he said.



He joined the Army in March 1984. When he enlisted, an MOS as a Petroleum Supply Specialist seemed a natural fit.



Shipp spent his entire 20-plus year Army career working with and learning the whole spectrum of petroleum and its use in the Army. In addition, he’s been a Civilian with APC for about 20 years now, bringing his total time in the Army petroleum field to 41 years.



APC Deputy Director James “Jay” Meyer says Shipp’s knowledge and expertise are a boon to the Army.



“Charles is respected and recognized throughout the DOD fuels community as one of the top experts in his field,” said Meyer. “He mastered his craft through decades of experience in Army petroleum operations at every echelon from platoon through brigade to the strategic levels of the Army and DOD.”



Reflecting on his time with APC, Shipp said, “during my interview for the position with APC I expressed to the panel a desire to make APC more well known. My desire was for every petroleum individual within the Army to know what APC was and how to contact them for assistance.”



He said APC has come a long way, but there are still Soldiers who do not know what it offers in the way of support. He emphasized the need to keep up the APC messaging and continue to provide valuable assistance to anyone needing it.



Shipp said he considers APC as almost a one-stop shop. “I think the main thing for Army folks to remember is, if you have a petroleum-related question, no matter what it is, and you don’t know who to ask, reach out to APC. We may not be the ones to answer your question, but we know who should answer and will make the connection needed to get the right answer.



“I like looking at the importance of fuel in the Army this way - the greatest Army tool is the Soldier, which can run on water. Everything else runs on fuel.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2024 Date Posted: 09.09.2024 Story: Army fuel program runs on APC employee expertise, by Greg Wilson