First-ever Garrison Support Services Rodeo kicks off in Toruń and Powidz

Photo By Bethany Huff | Diane Hupko, Financial Readiness Program Manager with Army Community Services for U.S. Army Garrison Poland, speaks with a Soldier about budgeting strategies during the Garrison Soldier Support Services rodeo in Toruń, Poland, Sept. 5, 2024. The rodeo provided Soldiers with critical resources, including financial counseling, to help them manage their personal finances and enhance their overall readiness while stationed overseas.

TORUŃ, Poland –United States Army Garrison Poland successfully kicked off its inaugural Garrison Soldier Support Services rodeo September 5-6, offering a wide array of essential resources and support to Soldiers stationed across the garrison’s footprint.



The event, held in Toruń and Powidz, marked the beginning of a series of outreach initiatives aimed at ensuring Soldiers have access to critical services such as Financial Readiness, Relocation Services, Education Services, Army Substance Abuse and Prevention, and Religious Support Services.



“The concept is to meet soldiers where they’re at -- even if that is two hours from our headquarters in Poznan,” said Liz Dailey, the Army Community Service Division Chief for USAG Poland. “We wanted to be sure that Soldiers were aware of the typical garrison resources that are available to them, especially at locations such as Powidz and Toruń.”



Addressing Soldier Needs



Soldiers who attended the rodeo were able to speak with a financial counselor to get advice on budgeting, savings, and managing deployments. The financial readiness program manager, Diane Hupko, emphasized that financial health is a key part of overall Soldier readiness, especially when stationed overseas.



The Relocation Services team also provided guidance on transitioning here in Poland, which can often be a stressful process as the garrison establishes a permanent presence. Soldiers were able to ask questions about recently announced 24-month dependent eligible tours to Poland.



Promoting Wellness and Prevention



The Army Substance Abuse and Prevention team asked Soldiers how they typically unwind after work, and highlighted the importance of building a strong, supportive network. Soldiers were given access to counseling resources and tips on maintaining physical and emotional health.



Religious Support Services provided a holistic approach to wellness, offering Soldiers spiritual counseling and opportunities for community connection. The team underscored the importance of maintaining spiritual and emotional resilience during deployments and relocations.



Looking Forward



“This rodeo is just the start. We’re committed to making sure that all Soldiers feel supported no matter where they’re stationed across USAG Poland’s footprint,” said Dailey. “As ACS continues to grow, we’re looking at what services we can bring to the garrison, and ultimately the soldiers we serve.”



Ensuring Soldiers have easy access to services that address financial, emotional, spiritual, and personal challenges USAG Poland is taking proactive steps to foster resilience within its ranks continued Dailey. With plans for future rodeos already underway, the garrison is poised to continue its outreach to the broader military community in Poland regardless of rotation or permanently assigned.



Upcoming Events



The garrison plans to extend the initiative to other locations across Poland, focusing on engaging and equipping military personnel with the tools they need for success both professionally and personally. Soldiers are encouraged to keep an eye out for future rodeo dates and locations.