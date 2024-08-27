Coast Guard to conduct training in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. – The U.S. Coast Guard, in coordination with local, state, tribal and federal agencies, will be conducting training exercises Sept. 12 and 13 at the Soo Locks Complex in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.



The exercises will involve Coast Guard and partner agency personnel and boats engaging in law enforcement training scenarios on pre-determined local passenger vessels, and in the surrounding waters.



“These exercises are in direct support of the Northern Great Lakes Area Maritime Security Committee,” said James Snyder, Sector Northern Great Lakes Port Security Specialist. “We look forward to both strengthening the vital relationships between local and federal government agencies and maritime industry partners while simultaneously ensuring our members remain ready to respond to our nation’s call.”



“The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, Soo Project Office has been working with the Coast Guard led planning team for nearly one year,” said Jason Wojnaroski, Soo Locks Assistant Operations Manager. “We are excited to participate and continue to garner positive close working relationships with our partners. This exercise will provide an opportunity to focus on, enhance, and strengthen our training programs, furthering our expertise in safeguarding the nation’s infrastructure through improved safety and security measures.”



The Soo Locks Canal Park and Visitor Center will be closed all day Sept. 12 and until 4 p.m. on Sep. 13. Alternate locations to view ships are Brady Park and Rotary Park, both located in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan and open to public with no entry fees required. Water St. will be closed to traffic Sept. 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sept. 13 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. between Osborn Blvd. and River St.



For any questions, please contact James Snyder at 906-635-3303 or James.B.Snyder@uscg.mil.



The Incident Command Post, located at the Lake Superior State University Walker Cisler Center, will be open for media tours Friday, Sept. 13 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Media interested in attending, must RSVP to Lt. Joseph Snyder via email at Joseph.D.Snyder@uscg.mil.



