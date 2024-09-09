MANAMA, Bahrain – Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) welcomed Argentina as the 46th member of the world’s largest maritime security partnership, Sept. 4.



“The Argentine Navy has proudly served for over 200 years,” said CMF commander, U.S. Navy Vice Adm. George Wikoff. “With such a maritime tradition, Argentina will greatly enhance regional partnerships and maritime security. The CMF team looks forward to being ‘ready together’ with our Argentinian partners.”



CMF is the world’s largest naval partnership and is comprised of a headquarters staff and five combined task forces (CTFs). These task forces focus on defeating terrorism, preventing piracy, encouraging regional cooperation, and promoting a safe maritime environment. The naval partnership upholds the international rules-based order by supporting security and stability across 3.2 million square miles of water encompassing some of the world’s most important shipping lanes.



Task forces include CTF 150, focused on maritime security in the Gulf of Oman, Arabian Sea and eastern Gulf of Aden; CTF 151, which leads regional anti-piracy efforts; CTF 152, dedicated to maritime security in the Arabian Gulf; CTF 153, responsible for maritime security in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb, and western Gulf of Aden; and CTF 154, which enhances maritime security training throughout the region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2024 Date Posted: 09.09.2024 09:02 Story ID: 480377 Location: MANAMA, BH Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combined Maritime Forces Welcomes Argentina as its 46th Member, by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.