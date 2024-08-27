34 FGS ensures 24-hour maintenance support for INDOPACOM exercise

Photo By 2nd Lt. Benjamin Williams | A U.S. Air Force crew chief assigned to the 34th Fighter Generation Squadron marshals...... read more read more Photo By 2nd Lt. Benjamin Williams | A U.S. Air Force crew chief assigned to the 34th Fighter Generation Squadron marshals an F-35A Lightning II during exercise Agile Flag 24-3 in Santa Maria, California, Aug. 5, 2024. Agile Flag 24-3 was an Air Combat Command certification exercise that tested the 23rd Wing’s ability to generate combat air power while continuing to move, maneuver, and sustain Wing and subordinate force elements in a dynamic and contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Williams) see less | View Image Page

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The 34th Fighter Generation Squadron (FGS) recently demonstrated its critical role in supporting U.S. strategic objectives by providing 24-hour maintenance support to 338th Fighter Squadron’s F-35A Lightning II aircraft during exercise Agile Flag 24-3 in Santa Maria, California.



This Air Combat Command certification exercise tested the combined abilities of various wings ability to generate combat air power while continuing to move, maneuver, and sustain Wing and subordinate force elements in a dynamic and simulated contested environment. Additionally, Agile Flag 24-3 allowed Moody Air Force Base's 23rd Air Expeditionary Wing to fully evaluate the cutting-edge Lead-Wing concept, which enabled 24-hour Agile Combat Employment operations to fully take place.



The Lead-Wing concept is a team of rapidly deployable, trained, and equipped Airmen capable of conducting command and control as well as agile combat support for force elements at multiple locations. This enables rapid response of forces in theater to meet combatant commander objectives. The concept played a crucial role in supporting the 23rd Air Expeditionary Wing (AEW) in simulated contested environments during the exercise.



As a critical role for the Lead Wing, the 34th FGS’ dedication to maintaining mission-ready aircraft underscores the effectiveness of U.S. Air Force assets deployed in contested environments and was pivotal in securing Lead-Wing certification for the 23rd AEW.



“Living in deployed conditions allows us to practice the correct muscle memory to execute the mission,” said Chief Master Sgt. Justin Wolfe, 34th FGS senior enlisted leader. “It is important that we get our Airmen out of their comfort zones and have them focus on what the actual mission is versus the creature comforts they’ve all known and loved.”



The United States’ commitment to the operational readiness and development of forces can be seen in the 34th FGS’ continuous engagement and support during the exercise. For 10 days, the 34th FGS enhanced capability to project power, deter aggression, and maintain regional stability in contingency locations across the world.



“We cultivate lethality, readiness, and agility in our everyday training and local exercises,” said Col. Michael Gette, 388th Fighter Wing commander. “To meet the needs of our national defense strategy, we are building that warrior mindset – mission-ready Airmen required for agile combat operations.”



The 34th FGS’ around-the-clock efforts reflect the broader strategic goals of integrated deterrence and operational readiness, ensuring that U.S. forces can effectively address global challenges. The Lead-Wing concept, as demonstrated by the 23rd AEW, is a crucial tool in achieving these goals, providing a rapidly deployable, trained, and equipped force capable of operating in contested environments and meeting the evolving needs of combatant commanders.