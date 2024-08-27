FRCE named top organization in safety by Department of Defense

Photo By Samantha Fehr | Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) Liam Peralta Sobrado, sheet metal helper, performs...... read more read more Photo By Samantha Fehr | Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) Liam Peralta Sobrado, sheet metal helper, performs maintenance on a CH-53E Super Stallion at the depot. The Department of Defense presented FRCE with the 2024 Safety and Occupational Health Management System Achievement Award for its commitment to safety excellence, Aug. 26. see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, N.C. – For the second time in three years, Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) earned recognition as the safest organization within the Department of Defense (DoD) with the 2024 Safety and Occupational Health Management System (SOHMS) Achievement Award in the organizational category.



Occupational Health and Safety Director Phillip Santee of the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness presented FRCE with the SOHMS Achievement Award during a ceremony held at the Voluntary Protection Programs Participants’ Association National Safety+ Conference in Aurora, Colorado, Aug. 26.



FRCE Executive Officer Capt. Randy Berti said receiving this award represents a significant milestone for the depot and its safety journey.



“Safety is one of the core tenets of this command, and having our hard work recognized by the Department of Defense is an honor,” said Berti.

“By fostering a culture where safety is a top priority, we ensure that each person – from our safety professionals to our artisans on the floor – makes it home every night. It has been a long journey, but our collective commitment to safety excellence is what sets FRC East apart from other commands, and I am proud of this achievement.”



The SOHMS Achievement Awards are presented annually by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel Readiness to recognize commands and individuals who have demonstrated exceptional performance in the implementation and sustainment of a safety and occupational health management system that aligns with DoD goals and objectives.



According to Compliance and Quality Department Head Amy Morgan, the command has introduced several safety and occupational health initiatives over the past two decades, all of which have played a pivotal role in earning the depot this prestigious award.



“Improving safety in a complex, industrial facility, especially one with over 4,000 civilians and contractors, is no small task,” said Morgan. “We have implemented a vast number of safety projects over the last 20 years that have improved our workplace, all of which took time and effort from everyone involved.”



Morgan said some of the safety initiatives the depot has implemented include mandatory head and hand protection policies, aircraft-specific work stands and upgraded fall protection equipment. Additionally, FRCE established two safety doctrines based on international standards and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) guidelines, while also requiring many of its employees to complete a 10-hour OSHA safety training course.



In 2004, the depot adopted the Occupational Health and Safety Assessment Series 18001, which provided a framework for systematically assessing hazards, implementing risk control measures, and reducing workplace injuries, illnesses, and incidents. FRCE has since transitioned to an updated version, the International Organization for Standardization 45001 certification.



The command subsequently adopted OSHA’s Voluntary Protection Program (VPP), a federal program that recognizes employers and workers in private industry and government agencies who have implemented effective safety and health management systems. VPP focuses on preventing fatalities, injuries and illnesses through a system of hazard prevention and control, worksite analysis, training and leadership commitment and employee involvement. In 2019, the United States Department of Labor recognized FRCE as a VPP Star Site, making FRCE the first naval aviation command to reach that level. FRCE attained VPP Star recertification in 2023.



Industrial Hygiene Branch Head Brian Snow said since the adoption of these safety management systems, workplace safety at FRCE has improved.



“We can see the direct results of our safety management systems in the numbers,” said Snow. “In 2002, before we implemented the safety management systems, we had 835 OSHA-recordable mishaps; last year, we only had 27. As of right now, we only have 18 and we are nearly three-quarters of the way through the calendar year, so we are tracking to be just about where we were last year, if not fewer.”



According to Morgan, protecting employees from workplace injuries and illnesses plays an essential role in providing capable and quality aircraft to the warfighter. Since 2016, FRCE has seen a 53% decrease in Federal Employees’ Compensation Program costs and a significant decrease in lost workdays due to injuries.



“By increasing our safety training and education, providing better safety equipment, engaging in more peer-to-peer safety talks and, most importantly, fostering a culture of safety, we significantly decrease both the number of on-the-job injuries and the costs associated with those injuries,” said Morgan. “Avoiding these costs, which can run into the millions of dollars, helps support our command’s financial stability and, in turn, ability to continue supporting our warfighters.



“Fewer injuries mean more employees are here to support our workload,” Morgan explained. “The more people we have out on the floor, the faster we can return aircraft to the fleet, which is why lowering the number of lost workdays is so important. In 2020, we had 146 lost workdays and in 2023, we only had 62. The work we do here is very important, and so are our people, so this is a win-win situation.”



The SOHMS Achievement Award is one of many accolades FRCE has garnered for its safety and occupational health efforts. The depot has been recognized with many other prestigious awards. In 2024, FRCE earned the Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Shore Safety Award in the Large Industrial Activity category, the command’s third receipt of this award; a seventh CNO Aviation Safety Award; and its seventh consecutive Gold Award, along with four Million Hour Awards, from the North Carolina Department of Labor.



Though FRCE has received many awards for safety excellence this year, Snow said the SOHMS Achievement Award is the highest honor the depot has received in 2024.



“The SOHMS Achievement Award is awarded to one command and one individual throughout the entire Department of Defense,” Snow explained. “We’re not talking about just within the Department of the Navy – no, we are talking about the Army, Air Force, Coast Guard, Marine Corps and all of the DoD agencies who have submitted nomination packets to compete for this award.



“For us to be selected for this award is impressive to say the least,” Snow continued. “We are now the example for other commands to emulate.”



Morgan highlighted that, in addition to the significance of this award, it recognizes the effectiveness of the foundational and cultural changes made by the command to improve safety.



“This isn’t the depot’s first time receiving this award; we also won it in 2022,” said Morgan. “To be able to say we are the best of the best in all of the DoD in terms of safety, is a tremendous honor, but to say we have won this award twice within the past three years, is even better. It tells us we are doing something right by continuously improving and, more importantly, sustaining our safety management systems.”



Morgan attributed the success of FRCE’s safety and occupational health initiatives to the collective effort of the entire workforce.



“This award was earned by the entire command,” said Morgan. “It’s not just one person. It’s not just the safety division. It’s everyone working together as a team to really lean forward into safety by following the processes and procedures that keep us all safe. It says a lot about the workforce here because without their commitment to our safety programs, we wouldn’t be where we are today.”



