In a combined international effort, the PP24-2 team conducted a mass casualty intake event consisting of simulated injuries and scenarios that could occur during a natural disaster.

“It is very important to practice scenarios that could happen in real life to make us more comfortable and more confident about how we are going to respond,” said Lt. Francisca Moreno, a Chilean Navy physician.

The event focused on improving disaster relief efforts through collaboration to overcome challenges, such as language barriers and new medical procedures.

“It was really good working with the Vietnamese because they don’t always speak English and we have never met them per se before and that happens in real life,” said Chloe Apps, an Australian Army Nursing Officer. “In Australia when you have a mass casualty event, you may be working with clinicians you have never met before.”



The event allowed Pacific Partnership service members and Vietnamese health providers to deepen their relationships, which increased the overall disaster response capacity of the medical center.

Now in its 20th iteration, Pacific Partnership series is the U.S. Navy’s largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2024 Date Posted: 09.09.2024 06:01 Story ID: 480369 Location: QUANG NGAI, VN Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-2 Conducts Mass Casualty Drill in Quang Ngai, Vietnam, by SA Gavin Arnoldhendershot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.