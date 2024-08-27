Multinational Battle Group Celebrates BPTA Day

Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland – The Bemowo Piskie Training Area Day in Poland is a unique event honoring the 18th anniversary of the training area's creation and size, established Sept. 5, 2006. The BPTA Celebration Day was established to emphasize and pay tribute to the post’s contributions and positive impact on the local community. The celebration also highlights the military capabilities of NATO’s Forward Land Forces Battle Group and is vital in strengthening the bonds between the military and local communities. Situated near the town of Orzysz in northeastern Poland, BPTA became a focal point of activity during this event, bringing together soldiers from various NATO member states and the Polish military to demonstrate their operational readiness and commitment to regional security.



During BPTA Day, the training area opened its gates to the public, allowing residents, officials and visitors from across Poland to see the coordination and interoperability of NATO forces. The annual event features equipment displays and interactive activities designed to educate and engage the community. These displays highlighted the operational readiness of the troops stationed at BPTA and built trust and understanding between the military and the civilian population.



“They are thankful for all the soldiers and for the other [NATO] units,” said Czarek Tafelski, translator for the Forward Land Forces Battlegroup, Poland, summarizing the sentiment of the local community leaders who spoke during the ceremony.



“Last year, 193,000 soldiers were training on the ranges here,” Tafelski continued, “they are really thankful that all the soldiers here are doing a great job; they keep us safe, and thanks to all the ranges and equipment, they are well-trained.”



Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 12th Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division displayed equipment such as the M1A2 System Enhanced Package V3 Abrams Main Battle Tank, the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, and the M109A6 Paladin Self-Propelled 155mm Howitzer at the BPTA Day event. Civilians were welcome to explore military technology and visit with U.S. Army soldiers.



Staff Sgt Logan Parrell, the non-commissioned officer-in-charge of the U.S. formation during the celebration, said, “I believe this event is important to show the comradery between not only the two militaries, the Polish and the U.S., but also our NATO partners - Romania, Croatia, and the U.K.”



2nd Lt. Logan Mackes, facilitator for American involvement in the event, stated, " The importance of today is to honor the history and tradition of the 18 years of the 5th Cavalry Regiment colors on the Bemowo Piskie Training Area.” Mackes continued, “It is always interesting to see other countries' traditions, history, heritage, and the way they do things in comparison to us in the United States.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.06.2024 Date Posted: 09.09.2024 11:03 Story ID: 480368 Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL Hometown: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Multinational Battle Group Celebrates BPTA Day, by SPC Brett Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.