MCIPAC Chef of the Quarter Competition Held at Camp Fuji

Food services Marines stand waiting to hear how their teams did at the Marine Corps Installations Pacific's Food Services Specialist of the Quarter competition, held at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, August 30, 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Song Jordan)

For the first time in several years, Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, hosted the final 2024 fiscal year Marine Corps Installations Pacific Food Services Specialist of the Quarter competition.



“We really want to highlight the talent that’s here,” said Gunnery Sgt. Raul Millan, a MCIPAC FSSQ competition manager. “And because it’s such a secluded area and continuity isn’t always stable here.”



Camp Fuji was ready to host the competition.



“The fact that they’re investing in this place to come host a Food Services of the Quarter [competition] is huge for me,” said Master Sgt. Edward Martinez, CATC Camp Fuji mess hall manager.



In a cooking challenge, it may be common for chefs to worry about their fellow competitors or whether a judge will like the food a cook placed in front of them.



Marines participating in the MICPAC Food Services Specialist of the Quarter competition also had to contend with a typhoon.



Typhoon Shanshan made it unclear whether the event would actually take place.



It also made travel to the venue difficult for some chefs.



Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni’s team drove more than 12-hours. It typically takes about eight-hours between the two installations. Typhoon Shanshan caused team Iwakuni to encounter heavier than usual traffic and road debris.



Still unsure if the competition would be cancelled later, six teams from various MCIPAC mess halls gathered on the first day, initially for menu planning, followed by an allotted time-period for food prep and then meal presentation rehearsals.



The team from Marine Corps Base Hawaii appeared to face a challenge the other teams didn’t, not only was it the team’s first time in Japan, they also had to adjust to the time differences.



Despite feeling jet-lagged, Lance Cpl. Darly Filsaime, a MCB Hawaii food service worker, said she felt that she and her teammate were off to a great start. “It was pretty good, we knocked out the biggest part of the prep.

Tomorrow we can go into the kitchen and just start cooking.”



As the teams ended the first day, no one was certain whether Typhoon Shanshan would cancel the final day of the contest.



The second morning of the competition MCIPAC officials allowed chefs to press-on with their culinary craft. Team members worked on their meals while keeping an eye on the clock to ensure that they’d complete their meals by judging time.



Although the competition appeared chaotic in the galley, chefs were respectful of each other. They talked to each other freely and even went as far as to help each other out at times.



“It’s fun overall,” Cpl. Yesenia Ramos, a Camp Schwab team member said. Ramos said that she didn’t believe that she needed to be unfriendly towards the other chefs.



At lunch time, judges filled the space ready to devour the contest submissions.



Five judges were tasked with determining which teams executed the best meal based on the following criteria: presentation, nutrition, ingredients compatibility, creativity, and flavor.



The rest of the room was filled with an eager group of Camp Fuji members who were charged with deciding which team would earn the People’s Choice Award.



The crowd favorite was a meal provided by Camp Fuji. Team Fuji were Lance Cpls. Sophia Marie Ramos and Fernando Gabriel.



The judges awarded third place to Camp Schwab. The teammates were Cpl. Yesenia Ramos and Lance Cpl. Alexis Martinez Nulasco.



The judges awarded second place to Camp Fuji.



Cpl. Luana Barone Olivera and Lance Cpl. Darly Filsaime, assigned to MCB Hawaii, won first place.



“When you work in the mess hall you are always doing the same thing and you kind of feel railroaded and can’t get out of what you’re already doing,” said Barone Olivera.



Participating in cooking competitions is just one of the way food service staff can showcase their talents.



“It helps with morale, it helps elevate the food services Marine and show the command and leadership that aside from the daily operations there’s hidden talent within each individual food service Marine,” said Milan.



Other teams participating in the cooking competition represented Marine Corps Air Station Futenma and Camp Kinser.