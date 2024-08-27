Brothers commissioned for the FY24 Board before the summer's end!

Imagine being able to fulfill a lifelong dream of being a doctor with your sibling. We'll, that's the case for the Gardner brothers as they officially joined the Army through the Health Professions Scholarship Program (HPSP).



Initially, they processed Wyatt Gardner for the January board. During the commissioning process, they discovered that Wyatt’s brother, Dylan Gardner, also planned to attend medical school in 2025.



However, Dylan received early acceptance into medical school, prompting the team to act swiftly. They managed to get Dylan boarded within just two weeks for the July board. This quick action ensured that both brothers could pursue their medical education without delay.



Wyatt Gardner will be attending Midwestern University. Dylan Gardner will be attending the Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine. This achievement highlights the dedication and efficiency of the recruiting team in supporting the educational and professional goals of future medical professionals.



Special thanks goes to their recruiters, SFC Fahey and SGT Trigueros from the Las Vegas Medical Recruiting Station (MRS). They played a crucial role in processing two brothers for the Fiscal Year 2024 Health Professions Scholarship Program.

Date Taken: 09.06.2024 Date Posted: 09.08.2024 Location: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US