Coleman leads new chapter for 213th RSG

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – The 213th Regional Support Group welcomed a new commander during a change of command ceremony here Sept. 8, 2024.



Col. Jeremy M. Coleman took command of the 213th RSG from Col. Frank Montgomery in a ceremony that included the passing of the colors, a symbolic tradition where the unit’s rallying flag is passed from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. Family, friends and fellow Soldiers joined the 213th RSG in welcoming Coleman, who previously served as the chief of sustainment for the 28th Infantry Division.



“Today is another historic day for the 213th Regional Support Group,” said Brig. Gen. Laura McHugh, Deputy Adjutant General-Army, the ceremony’s presiding officer. “On the one hand, we take the opportunity to thank one commander who has served honorably and loyally for two years, and we have the opportunity to welcome a new commander with a fresh perspective on how to take this already awesome organization to the next level.”



Montgomery, who has served in the military for 33 years and is the full-time director of the construction and facilities management office for the Pennsylvania National Guard, spoke individually to each of the company and battalion commanders, thanking them for their support during his command.



“It’s been an honor and a pleasure being your commander and I want to thank the Soldiers, non-commissioned officers and officers of the 213th,” Montgomery said. “You continually supported my vision and guidance that I nested with the [deputy adjutant general] and the [adjutant general], filled with readiness training and proficiency all while supporting our federal mission overseas and our domestic mission here in the Commonwealth.”



Coleman, who recently graduated from the U.S. Army War College earlier this year and serves as the Director of Logistics for the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs at Fort Indiantown Gap, addressed the 213th RSG about his expectations for the Group going forward.



“I am deeply humbled by the trust and confidence placed in me to lead this distinguished unit by our senior leaders,” said incoming commander, Coleman. “My vision for the RSG as we move forward is to build a strong foundation and continue to excel in our professions. We will focus on our readiness, innovation and teamwork. Our goal is that every Soldier is prepared, equipped and motivated to meet the challenges ahead.”



The 213th Regional Support Group, which has participated in conflicts dating back to the Civil War, consists of more than 20 specialized units located throughout Pennsylvania. The units that represent the 213th RSG include finance, maintenance, medical, personnel, sustainment, transportation, contracting and public affairs.



The 213th unit patch displays symbolism that speaks to the rich history of the organization including the quad arrow, which represents the ability to provide support in every direction from the Group’s hometown of Allentown.

