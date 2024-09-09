Former 134th ARW commander promotes to brigadier general

MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, KNOXVILLE, Tenn.—Friends, family, military officials, and other distinguished guests gathered to celebrate Col. M. Lee Hartley, Jr., Tennessee Assistant Adjutant General, Air, being promoted to the rank of brigadier general during a ceremony at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tenn., Sept. 8, 2024. This marks a significant milestone in his distinguished career with the Air National Guard.



Tennessee Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Ross Warner, presided over the ceremony.



Hartley’s ascension to brigadier general is a testament to his extensive experience and exceptional leadership.



“In many ways this is a surreal moment for me,” said Hartley. “This is something I never thought I would obtain when I entered the Air Force. Any success that I’ve had is pretty much due to the fact that I’ve had great people around me throughout my entire career.”



A Knoxville native and 1991 graduate of the United States Air Force Academy, Hartley has dedicated over three decades to the Air Force. Throughout his career, he has accumulated over 5,000 military flying hours, including participation in more than 60 combat missions, demonstrating his extensive experience and commitment to service. His career is marked by a series of distinguished achievements and honors, reflecting his status as a highly decorated Airman.



In August, he accepted his new role as Tennessee Assistant Adjutant General, Air. In this capacity, he will oversee and ensure the operational readiness of Tennessee's three flying units and two mission units, responsibilities that are crucial for maintaining the state's defense capabilities and national security.



“We have great Airmen all over the state and they are doing great things every single day,” said Hartley. “One of my priorities and efforts are to move as many barriers for them so they can go out and do the missions they signed up to do.”



He previously served as the Commander of the 134th Air Refueling Wing for six years, a role in which he was instrumental in leading the unit through numerous operational challenges and ensuring its high performance. Under his command, the 134th ARW continued a reputation for excellence and reliability.



Hartley's promotion is celebrated as a significant achievement within the TANG and the broader Air Force community. His new role will place him at the forefront of ensuring the readiness and effectiveness of the state’s air units, further cementing his legacy of service and dedication.



Hartley’s promotion reflects not only his professional accomplishments but also his ongoing commitment to excellence and leadership.

