151st Air Refueling Squadron change of command

MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, KNOXVILLE, Tenn., September 8, 2024 —Lt. Col. Brandon Venard officially assumed command of the 151st Air Refueling Squadron, succeeding Lt. Col. Jonathan Hutchison in a change of command ceremony at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tenn., Sept. 8, 2024.



The event, which took place in front of a gathered assembly of distinguished guests, fellow officers, and squadron personnel, marked the end of Hutchison’s nearly three-year tenure as commander of the 151st ARS.



The change of command ceremony is a military tradition dating back to the 18th century where military leaders would pass a baton, colors, standards, or ensigns that symbolized the passing of command to subordinates in attendance. It ensured unit members were never without official leadership or continuation of trust.



As Venard takes the reins, he inherits a squadron that is well-positioned to continue its critical mission under the 134th Operations Group’s directive. Venard, a seasoned officer with a wealth of experience in air refueling operations, brings a fresh perspective and renewed energy to the role. His leadership is anticipated to drive further advancements in the squadron’s capabilities and operational effectiveness.



“Hutchison leaves behind big shoes to fill, and Venard, you are the guy to fill them,” said Col. Bryan Hooks, 134th Operations Group commander. “You are a phenomenal aviator, you have incredible situational awareness, and you know how to get the job done. You are a phenomenal leader who loves this unit, the mission and all the Airmen.”



Venard expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to lead the 151st ARS and his eagerness to build upon the foundation laid by his predecessor.



“It takes a lot of hard work, dedication, sacrifice, and commitment in order to be here and thank you for your continued efforts as we journey forward,” said Vernard. “I have the utmost confidence that your skills, knowledge, and dedication make this the best KC-135 unit in the Air Force. Together we can and will uphold our squadron's legacy that have been passed down from generation to generation.”



Lt. Col. Jonathan Hutchison, who has been at the helm of the 151st ARS since November 2021, was commended for his exemplary service and dedication. His tenure was marked by significant operational achievements and a steadfast commitment to enhancing the squadron's capabilities. His leadership has been instrumental in maintaining the squadron’s readiness and effectiveness in fulfilling its vital role within the 134th Operations Group.



“You were a phenomenal commander,” said Hooks. “You led these folks through some difficult times. It’s been a pleasure to have you as part of the leadership team and serve a long side you.”



The 151st ARS is part of the 134th OG which conducts KC-135 flight operations for the 134th Air Refueling Wing. Their mission is to support the Global Reach mission directed by the Air Mobility Command.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2024 Date Posted: 09.08.2024 Story ID: 480354 Location: KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, US by SSgt Melissa Dearstone