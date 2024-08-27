Feature Article: Electronic Technician 1st Class Jaycob Ferguson

By Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kurtis A. Hatcher

Puslatpur 5, Indonesia — Super Garuda Shield 2024, hosted by the Indonesian National Armed Forces, has members of four U.S. military services integrated into the multinational and joint exercise, including U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Navy.

U.S. Navy Electronics Technician (ET) 1st Class Jaycob Ferguson, a native of Saint Mary’s, Georgia, serving with Theater Undersea Surveillance Command Pacific in Whidbey Island, Washington, was hand-selected to be an individual augmentee and serve on the joint combined communications teams (C6).

Ferguson stated, “I’ve never really been out of the country, besides Mexico, before this exercise.” Ferguson explained he was hesitant about traveling at first and said, “It was nothing to really worry about.”

U.S. military service members often travel to places they would not have traveled otherwise. Ferguson said, “It has been as otherworldly experience. It was my first time traveling across the ocean.”

Ferguson explained, “After joining the joint team of Soldiers, Marines, and Sailors, we became very tight and built strong bonds through working together and getting along very well. It has been absolutely awesome.”

Due to the nature of the Puslatpur 5, U.S. service members have the opportunity to interact with some of the local population more than other deployment locations.

Ferguson said, “It has been really cool to be able to interact with and create relationships with the local vendors, and play games with them. Despite the language barrier, we are still able to get along and have fun.”

Ferguson shared that previous deployments in Mexico have been different from his experience during Super Garuda Shield. “They are both hot. I feel like I got more from staying on the base here.” He further explained, “Working in the environment and with other countries has been a positive experience.”

