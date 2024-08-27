Super Garuda Shield 2024: A Rare Promotion

Java Sea, Indonesia — U.S. military branches are often steeped in tradition surrounding promotions and how they are conducted. During Super Garuda Shield 2024, one U.S. Army sergeant got a unique opportunity to be promoted in a special way. When the joint combined Communications team (C6) made a trip to the USS Green Bay (LPD 20) for a troubleshooting mission, then-Sgt. Kayla Partin, a system operator support specialist, assigned to G6 (Communications Section), 25th Infantry Division was surprised with a unique promotion ceremony.

Due to communication challenges, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Anthony Bolser, transmission system operator, with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, explained, “We went over to the [USS Green Bay] originally to troubleshoot some equipment.” He further explained, “A sergeant on the team recently got promoted, so we had the opportunity to have her come out with us to pin her while we were on the ship.”

Information Systems Specialist First Class Jesus Sanchez from Strategic Communications Wing explained, “Pinning Sgt. Partin to staff sergeant was one of the coolest things I have done out here during this exercise.” He continued saying “I never thought I would get to pin a Solider, especially not on a Navy ship.”

Bolser described it as a once in a lifetime experience, “Not many people get to promote someone in their lifetime, much less outside of their own service.”

Normally U.S. military services are tasked with their own missions within their services, and it can be rare to be involved in a joint environment. Bolser stated, “It’s pretty rare to have a Marine and a Sailor flying on a Black Hawk to a ship.”

When asked about being picked to pin Sgt. Partin to staff sergeant, he shared, “I’m thankful they gave me the privilege of pinning her. I was pretty happy to be a part of her promotion.”

