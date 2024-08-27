MRF-D 24.3 participates in table top exercise for HADR at U.S. Embassy in Timor-Leste

Photo By Sgt. Cristian Bestul | U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, members of the...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Cristian Bestul | U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, members of the U.S. Embassy in Timor-Leste, and the U.S. Agency for International Development mark locations on a map during a during a table top exercise, as part of a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercise at the U.S. Embassy Dili, Timor-Leste, Aug. 28, 2024. The table top exercise was conducted in coordination with the U.S. Embassy in Timor-Leste and USAID, with a focus on projecting select role II medical, logistics, and Marine Air-Ground Task Force command and control capabilities off-continent. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Cristian Bestul) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, alongside members of the U.S. Embassy in Timor-Leste and the U.S. Agency for International Development, participated in a table top exercise focusing on projecting select medical, logistics, and Marine Air-Ground Task Force command and control capabilities off-continent in a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief scenario in Dili, Timor-Leste, Aug 27-29.



The exercise, coordinated by the U.S. Embassy and USAID provided an opportunity for participants to discuss their roles and responsibilities during an emergency or a disaster scenario. Participants were briefed on the scenario and began developing courses of action to address the hypothetical crisis.



“The exercise with the U.S. Embassy in Timor-Leste challenged our Marines and Sailors to develop realistic plans for potential humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts,” said U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Scott Stafford, the executive officer of MRF-D 24.3. “This also allowed for a focus on increasing our readiness to respond to crises or contingencies with our Allies and partners during times of need.”



During the TTX, U.S. Marines and Sailors with MRF-D 24.3 briefed the capabilities of their respective elements and sections, while gaining a better understanding of the roles of USAID and the U.S. Embassy in Timor-Leste.



“Conducting humanitarian aid disaster relief TTXs like this is absolutely critical to furthering relationships with key partners, understanding capabilities, and ensuring our ability to provide a relevant and responsive crisis response force,” said U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Rebecca Bolz, the commanding officer of Combat Logistics Battalion 5 (Reinforced), MRF-D 24.3. “Each HADR operation will be unique, and we must continuously rehearse and further refine our response to ensure when called, we are able to restore stability, preserve peace, and make certain the well-being of those in need.”



Throughout the TTX, participants shared ideas and worked together to develop a coordinated plan of action, aimed at minimizing the impact of the disaster of the scenario. The collaborative efforts ensured a timely, safe, and accurate response plan.



“Overall, we were able to validate humanitarian assistance and disaster relief training, conduct foreign humanitarian assistance planning, strengthen our relationship with the U.S. Embassy and set up additional training opportunities for the next MRF-D rotation,” stated U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Amy Kochera, the company commander for General Support Company, CLB-5 (Rein.), MRF-D 24.3.