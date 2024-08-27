Gaining Altitude: September 2024 Promotions

The 908th Flying Training Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.
To Senior Airman:
Isaiah Garraway
Marqui Harris
Ramon Ricard
Gabrielle Smith
To Staff Sgt.:
Emily Hansen
Desiree Monroe
Jakia Reynolds
Darren Wodd
To Tech. Sgt.:
Andrew Burnett
Caleb Coots
Daquan Forster
Justin Luzier
Leonardo Mullin
Carlos Rodriguez
Jordan Rowland
Shakirra Steward
Colton Stone
To Master Sgt.:
Shaquita Bonner
Joshua Mahone
Quinton Wright
