    Gaining Altitude: September 2024 Promotions

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2024

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Flying Training Wing

    The 908th Flying Training Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.

    To Senior Airman:
    Isaiah Garraway
    Marqui Harris
    Ramon Ricard
    Gabrielle Smith

    To Staff Sgt.:
    Emily Hansen
    Desiree Monroe
    Jakia Reynolds
    Darren Wodd

    To Tech. Sgt.:
    Andrew Burnett
    Caleb Coots
    Daquan Forster
    Justin Luzier
    Leonardo Mullin
    Carlos Rodriguez
    Jordan Rowland
    Shakirra Steward
    Colton Stone

    To Master Sgt.:
    Shaquita Bonner
    Joshua Mahone
    Quinton Wright

    09.07.2024
    09.07.2024
    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
