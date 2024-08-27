Local Airman Competes in Miss Ohio Scholarship Program

Photo By Airman Kylie Davidson | Staff Sgt. Grace Riegel, a Public Affairs Specialist at the 179th Cyberspace Wing,...... read more read more Photo By Airman Kylie Davidson | Staff Sgt. Grace Riegel, a Public Affairs Specialist at the 179th Cyberspace Wing, Mansfield, Ohio, competed for Miss Ohio in the Miss America Organization this June. There are five phases of competition in the Miss America Organization; private interview, on stage question, health and fitness, talent, and evening gown. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kylie Davidson) see less | View Image Page

The sounds of cheers fill the auditorium while the previous contestant finishes on stage. Staff Sgt. Grace Riegel slipped on her heels and prepared to perform the monologue she wrote for her talent portion of the pageant. After only two months of training for this very moment, Riegel would share her story. One last deep breath was taken as she stepped onto the stage for a moment she will never forget.



Riegel, a Public Affairs Specialist at the 179th Cyberspace Wing, Mansfield, Ohio, competed for Miss Ohio in the Miss America Organization this past June. At the state level she was able to compete as “Miss Rock & Roll City” representing the city of Cleveland, Ohio. There are five phases of competition in the Miss America Organization; private interview, on stage question, health and fitness, talent, and evening gown.



The Miss Ohio Scholarship Program is a not-for-profit organization. Riegel said the goal of this program is to empower young women to achieve their personal and professional goals, while expressing their intelligence, opinions, talents and dedication to community service.



This was Riegel’s first experience in this pageant. She explained that this scholarship program was one of the most rewarding experiences she's ever had.



“I liked the idea of competing in this pageant because it's all encompassing of my passions in public speaking, community service, being engaged, and using my gift for performance and public speaking to help promote a cause,” said Riegel.



Riegel explained that every woman that competes has their own Community Service Initiative (CSI). The CSI that she created, Spelling Out Dyslexia, shatters the myths and misconceptions surrounding the learning disability.



“I was diagnosed with dyslexia in the third grade, and have had to learn how to work with my brain rather than against it for my own success my entire life,” said Riegel. “After overcoming the waiver process to be able to join the Air Force as a journalist, it really meant a lot to me to encourage others to pursue goals outside limits that may be set for them.”



Miss Ohio was not the first pageant Riegel has competed in. In 2016, she won Miss Teen Blueberry of the Lexington Blueberry festival. In 2017 she was crowned Miss Lexington upon entering her high school’s beauty pageant.



She applied to compete in The Miss America Organization state competition in early April. She had about two and a half months of preparation. The pageant started on June 8 and concluded on June 15 with the crowning of Miss Ohio 2024. It was a week-long production in Mansfield, Ohio, right around the corner from the 179th Cyberspace Wing.



Riegel had just two and a half months to buy a wardrobe, finalize her Community Service Initiative, create a talent performance, form a social media and learn how to market herself as a title holder and public speaker.



“I call it my two month marathon,” said Riegel.



When the Miss Ohio competition announced the awards, Riegel left the building with five scholarships totalling over $2,000. The awards being: The Spirit of the Pines Award, (the organizations ‘Miss Congeniality’) The Ontario Center Photogenic Award, the Caroline Grace Williams Spirit Award, the Laurel Lea Schaefer Scholarship, and the Paul Herlihy Spirit Award.



“Looking to the future, I hope that I have an opportunity to compete again in the Miss America organization. I was able to learn so much in my first year and grow professionally and as an individual. I have a lot of new ideas to bring back to the stage next year,” said Riegel.