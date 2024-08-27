117th ARW Excellent Airman for August 2024

This month’s Excellent Airman is Tech. Sgt. William Gilbert, a Special Security Officer (SSO) within the 117th Intelligence Squadron!



Gilbert joined the Alabama Air National Guard as soon as he graduated high school 11 years ago. His first position was in operations intelligence and a year following he was put on orders at the intelligence squadron (intel). After approximately six years, he received an Active Guard Reserve (AGR) position and was part of the initial stand-up team for a unit within the 117th Intelligence Squadron (IS).



He initially enlisted in the 117th IS with guidance from the unit commander at the time, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jon Michael Taylor.



“Originally, I wanted to be in the Marines, but my dad said that was a dumb idea and called Col. Taylor to talk sense into me,” said Gilbert. “Col. Taylor brought me out here to show me around then took me to the recruiter's office and told me to pick out my job because he said I was joining the 117th.”



Gilbert has worn several hats since starting his military career to include SSO, unit fitness program manager, primary unit career advisor and has participated in over 12 Honor Guard events.



“I never got to do any deployments, but I have been on a few temporary duty assignments in support of exercises. I have been to Italy, Korea and I am about to go to Germany for a month,” said Gilbert. “I am also going to school for a space studies degree, and I help my dad who is the chief of our local volunteer fire department. At the same time, I help pastor at a church.”



Gilbert enjoys tinkering with things in his free time and now enjoys jumping out of planes.



“My newest hobby now is skydiving. I love it,” said Gilbert. “I did a tandem jump the other day so now I think I am going to go back and get my accelerated freefall.”



His favorite aspect of being part of the 117th Air Refueling Wing is the family aspect because he is able to develop long lasting relationships.



“In the active-duty world, you move every four years. You are constantly meeting new people, and it is great in that aspect, but in the guard, you get to develop longer lasting relationships,” said Gilbert. “I love that I have met the people I have and built those connections with the people I work with every day.”

