Joint Cargo Drop Mission

Sumpter Smith JNGB, Ala. – The Rhode Island Air National Guard’s 143rd Airlift Wing (143 AW), Alabama Air National Guard’s 117th Air Refueling Wing and Alabama Army National Guard’s 20th Special Forces Group (20SFG) loaded two Polaris RZRs onto a C-130J in preparation for a joint training mission the following day. The 143 AW secured the cargo for the training exercise that would be held in Gadsden, Alabama at the Northeast Alabama Regional Airport.
The 20 SFG were training on high altitude low opening jumps or HALO jumps, static line jumps and dropping large cargo for use in the field. The C-130J pilots performed combat maneuvers consisting of quick turns, changes in altitude, changes in airspeed, quick takeoffs and landings. Once the desired altitude was reached, the 20 SFG jumpmasters coordinated with the 143 AW loadmasters to release the cargo within the target area and perform their jumps.
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2024 11:10
|Story ID:
|480318
|Location:
|BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
