PUERTO RICAN SOLDIERS BRING ‘GARITA’ WARRIOR SPIRIT TO COMPETITION

Puerto Rican Soldiers under the U.S. Army Reserve Command are channeling their inner warrior during a competition held at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey from August 31 to Sep. 7.

Garita (gah-ree-tah) Spanish

1. (military)

a. sentry box (shelter)

b. bartizan (watchtower) Los centinelas vigilando la ciudad desde las garitas dieron la alarma. -- The lookouts guarding the city from the bartizans sounded the alarm.



The Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2024 challenges Soldiers with dozens of events spread out over nine days, beginning with an individually-graded expert physical fitness assessment, followed by multiple day and night weapon qualifications, dismounted patrol scenarios, high value target extractions, a helocast in the Atlantic Ocean, 12-mile ruck march, and squad-based fitness challenges. The competing squad bivouac in the field almost every night. The grueling competition culminates with the squad facing a Sergeants Major board and written exam.



The squads are not told which events they will face beforehand, usually only finding out what the next challenge is upon the completion of the prior one.



These soldiers are up to the challenge. The Army Reserve's 1st Mission Support Command “Garita Warriors” out of Puerto Rico have spent months preparing for every eventuality.



"We already know our weaknesses and strengths, so we strategically planned for that," said Sgt. Edgardo Santiago.

His teammate agreed, adding that knowledge is power.



"I prepared our squad by going through the field manuals, [the training circulars]," said squad leader Sgt. Nelson Medina. "The way we train and learn is hands-on, so if you understand the fundamentals and theory, there's no way you're not going to get to your point."



The Puerto Rican Soldiers blazed through the night land navigation challenge in just over 50 minutes, making them the first team to finish by a safe margin. Then they smoked the day land navigation and ruck march, too.



Spc. Abel Bonilla missed the cut for 1st MSC's squad competitors last year, so he spent the time in between preparing for this competition under the mentorship of Medina.



"We practiced land nav, we did battle drills, we practiced shooting – we shot the M17 pistol, the M4 rifle," Bonilla said. "We practiced really well before competing here."



The “Garita Warriors” had plenty of practice before arriving at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurstand they said that provided them a competitive edge and lit up their inner warrior.



To get to this level of the competition here, soldiers needed to compete at the battalion, brigade and command level, according to Medina.



"We're very positive about our odds," Santiago said. "We think we've got a pretty good chance to win it this year."



The squad doesn't plan to mess with perfection if they win the 2024 Army Reserve Best Squad title and move on to compete at the Department of the Army level.



"We'll apply the same type of training, just getting better on our weaknesses and executing the same way we have so far," Bonilla added.



Teammates agree that sticking to the plan makes sense.



"We focus on the plan and follow the rules," Spc. Angel Machado said. "Wake up, train, eat, sleep and repeat."



The 1st MSC Soldiers are proud to represent their command and Puerto Rico.



"We are the ‘Garita Warriors,’" Medina said, while the squad responds with, “Always first!”





-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.06.2024 Date Posted: 09.07.2024 09:37 Story ID: 480317 Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PUERTO RICAN SOLDIERS BRING ‘GARITA’ WARRIOR SPIRIT TO COMPETITION, by SSG Scott Griffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.