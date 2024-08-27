New AMC Hall of Fame members exceed two centuries of service

Courtesy Photo | From left, Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, Army Materiel Comand deputy commanding general and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | From left, Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, Army Materiel Comand deputy commanding general and acting commander; Lt. Gen. (retired) Kenneth Dahl, John Nerger; Maj. Gen. (retired) James Myles; Robert Moore; Liz Miranda, deputy to the commanding general, U.S. Army Communication-Electronics Command, accepting on behalf of Frank Zardecki; Command Sgt. Maj. Jimmy Sellers, AMC command sergent major. (U.S. Army photo by Mike Lee) see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Army Materiel Command inducted six new members into its Hall of Fame during a Sept. 6 ceremony and plaque unveiling at the command’s headquarters.



The AMC Hall of Fame class of 2024 included retired Lt. Gen. Kenneth Dahl, John Nerger, retired Maj. Gen. James Myles, Robert Moore, Frank Zardecki, and retired Command Sgt. Maj. Rodger Mansker. They join 50 other previously inducted members since the program was created in 2012.



“Every year we ask leaders to nominate people who deserve recognition for their contributions to our core missions, who made lasting and positive impacts – and who affected a large portion of our command. The class being inducted today far exceeds the high-bar criteria,” said Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, AMC deputy commanding general and acting commander.



Established in 2012, the Hall of Fame honors and memorializes Soldiers and civilians who have made significant and enduring contributions to AMC and the Army.



“With the total experience of these six inductees, that’s over 200 years of service to our nation,” Mohan said. “I have the privilege and honor of knowing all of them not only during their service, but even after, as they’ve continued to serve.”



The Hall of Fame reminds the AMC workforce of the leaders that contributed to the success of the command, according to Mohan.



Robert Moore is no stranger to playing a key role in the achievements of AMC. He served nearly half a century in military and civilian service, including 10 years as part of the AMC enterprise.



“I’m extremely honored and feel very fortunate and blessed,” he said of his induction. “But also, this is a special moment for all my teammates who I worked with for years, for them to be recognized as well.”



Moore was selected for the Senior Executive Service in 2003 and served in positions of increasing responsibility for U.S. European Command before becoming the deputy to the commanding general at U.S. Army Security Assistance Command.



Since the command’s Hall of Fame was established and its first members were inducted, being included is considered an endorsement to the legacy that each member solidified through their exceptional service.



“I was raised by two incredible parents who taught us to work hard no matter what the job was. They taught us to work hard and to do unto others as they would do unto you. That was to treat people with dignity and respect, so I tried to impart that on all the people I came in contact with,” Moore said.



For more information about the AMC Hall of Fame, and more details about this year’s inductees, visit: https://www.army.mil/article/278913 or https://www.amc.army.mil/Organization/History/Hall-of-Fame