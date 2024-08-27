HONOLULU - The United States Marine Corps and the French Armed Forces commenced their annual training in Tahiti, Aug. 26 – Sept. 6, preceding the celebration of Bazeilles Day.



During the bilateral training, Marines from 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, will familiarize themselves with French weapons systems, small boat operations, and urban tactics. U.S. and French forces will apply their training during practical application events and live fire training for hands-on experience.



“Training together in Tahiti, U.S. Marines, U.S. Navy Sailors, and Troupes de Marine from the French Army have the opportunity to enhance our combined capabilities in the littoral environment,” said USMC Col. John Lehane, commanding officer, 3rd MLR. “As we prepare for the Bazeilles Day celebration, we are pleased to not only enhance our collective war fighting capabilities, but also deepen the bonds between our nations. Through this training, the U.S. and French Armed Forces demonstrate our collective commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific.”



Conducting this bilateral training just prior to Bazeilles Day demonstrates the enduring strength of our relationship with France, our oldest Ally. The Troupes de Marine of the FAF annually commemorate the Battle of Bazeilles to honor the courage and sacrifice of those who served. The historic battle took place in the village of Bazeilles during the Franco-Prussian War in 1870 where French Marines were outnumbered by their enemy ten-to-one during one of the first recorded occurrences of urban warfare. The urban warfare tactics of the French 154 years ago helped lay the foundation for the modernized tactics practiced today.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2024 Date Posted: 09.06.2024 16:45 Story ID: 480305 Location: HONOLULU , HAWAII, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Marines and French Armed Forces Training, Celebrating Bazeilles Day, by 1LT Lauri Schleicher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.