New approach to readiness: AI-powered religious affairs training

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. - The 81st Training Group is embracing innovative training methods to better prepare its Religious Affairs students for the challenges they may face in the field. Previously six weeks long, the expanded eight-week Religious Affairs course is utilizing virtual reality to give students hands-on experience in crisis intervention and counseling.

“This career field is unique, in that it’s very people-oriented,” said Tech. Sgt. Alfred Perkins, 335th Training Squadron religious affairs instructor. “It is very feelings oriented, where we’re dealing with people that are sometimes in the darkest place they have ever been and are looking for our help.”

Before implementing VR training, the Religious Affairs course depended on instructors to act out crisis scenarios for students. This hands-on approach allowed learners to practice their counseling and intervention skills, with the instructors playing the role of individuals in distress; however, this method relies on the instructors' acting abilities and the inherent relationship between the student and teacher.

The introduction of artificial intelligence-powered VR has transformed this training model.

Students can now interact with fully customizable AI avatars within a simulated environment, allowing them to navigate complex situations without the presence of a familiar instructor. This detachment forces the students to quickly build trust and rapport, mirroring the challenges they may face when responding to a crisis for the first time in the field. By practicing with these AI-driven personas, which can exhibit a wide range of emotions and backstories, the Airmen gain invaluable experience that better prepares them for the realities they will encounter operationally.

“It can be challenging to interact with people and know how to approach those in distress,” said Perkins. “Us using virtual reality training is going to give us the upper hand at understanding the types of crises that we can handle and give students the opportunity to practice before it’s real world.”

The Religious Affairs course's transition to VR training represents a significant step forward in preparing Airmen for the high-stress, people-oriented work they will encounter in the field. This allows the learners to hone their crisis intervention skills, build trust with individuals in distress, and gain confidence in their ability to provide effective support - all before facing these challenges for the first time in a real-world setting.

Recognizing the broader applications of this technology, Perkins believes virtual reality training could be leveraged to enhance preparedness across multiple career fields.

“I think that we’re going to have the opportunity to do a lot of cross-talk with other career fields and share how we can make it better for everybody,” said Perkins.

As the Air Force continues to cultivate a culture of continuous improvement, the integration of VR is proving to be a valuable tool for developing the next generation of versatile, mission ready service members.

