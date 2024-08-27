Team Moody hosts Master Sergeant Development Course

The Master Sergeant Development Course took place at Moody Air Force Base from Sept. 3 to Sept. 6, preparing technical sergeants for their upcoming roles as master sergeants.



The week-long course featured briefs from various guest speakers, many of whom held leadership positions within the Air Force. The course’s primary objective was to equip tech sergeants with the skills needed to transition into more strategic and decision-making roles as master sergeants.



"This course is designed to transition Tech Sergeant subject matter experts into master sergeants, more strategic-level thinkers and decision-makers," said Senior Master Sgt. Derek Longshore, 23rd Force Support Squadron wing development adviser.



The curriculum focused on leadership, communication, and team-building skills. It also provided a unique opportunity for future leaders to collaborate, exchange ideas, and strengthen their bonds as they prepare to lead in a rapidly evolving Air Force.



"This course is helpful because it’s giving your soon-to-be senior noncommissioned officers the chance to be advocates for change," said Tech Sgt. Allen Chambers, section chief for traffic management with the 23rd Logistics Readiness Squadron. "It gives them something to stand on and say, This is why this class is important,' because this is the direction the Air Force is going."



Over the five-day training, senior NCOs, who had once been in similar positions, delivered presentations on topics such as ethical decision-making and effective communication. Each session aimed to help the tech sergeants become the best leaders possible for their airmen.



"The biggest takeaway? There's a lot to choose from," Longshore said. "But based on my experience, it’s about building relationships, leading teams, and creating cultures that will affect many people and the mission sets they have, whether within their squadron, group, or wing."



The course concluded with an induction ceremony, formally welcoming the newly trained leaders to the next phase of their Air Force careers, where they will apply the skills and connections they gained throughout the week.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.06.2024 Date Posted: 09.06.2024 14:41 Story ID: 480284 Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE , GEORGIA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Moody hosts Master Sergeant Development Course, by Amn Cade Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.