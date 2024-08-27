355th Wing Commander's Call

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. - U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Michael Becker, 355th Wing command chief, brought Airmen together for a commander’s call at the base theater to reinforce command priorities, answer questions from Airmen, discuss Air Force updates and lay out the future of the base on Sept. 6, 2024.

The all-call provided Mills the opportunity to speak on his expectations for Airmen on base.

“My expectation is that you are going to show up every day and be ready to fight,” said Mills. “That is a core principle I believe in, and something I ask myself every single day is ‘What is my fight today, and how am I going to step up and be great in that moment?’”

Mills reminded base members that in performing their duties they will make mistakes, but learning from those mistakes is key in being ready for any fight.

“If you are moving at the speed I want you to, you are going to make mistakes,” Mills said. “When you are taking the right risks and you do fail, we are going to be there to tell you not only is it okay, but you've got to learn from it. We have a lot of changes coming to us as a base and a lot coming at us as a nation. The people who will solve those problems are the people in this room wearing this uniform.”

The wing command team spoke with attendees on the many changes coming to DM in the future.

“We are focused on the transition of becoming a deployable combat wing,” Becker said. “One of the big pieces of that is the consolidation of more Air Force rescue assets here at Davis-Monthan. We are already the largest concentration of rescue in the Air Force, and we are going to get bigger.”

Mills and Becker took the time to answer questions from attendees using an anonymous quick-response code before concluding the commander's call.

“There is a fight coming,” Mills said. “The Airmen you are when that fight comes depends on you, but we are here to help you.”

The 355th Wing’s mission is to rescue and attack. Its vision is a Lead Wing with lethal, agile and resilient Airmen and its priorities are respected, protected, connected, fight, fit and family. Fortifying these foundations ensures we are ready for today's fight and future conflicts.

