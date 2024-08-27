Japanese Ambassador Visits Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Charlotte Oliver | KITTERY, Maine (Sept. 5, 2024) – Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNSY) Shipyard Commander...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Charlotte Oliver | KITTERY, Maine (Sept. 5, 2024) – Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNSY) Shipyard Commander Capt. Michael Oberdorf, right, bids farewell to Ambassador Shigeo Yamada, Japanese Ambassador to the United States, following a scheduled visit to the shipyard marking the Sept. 5, 2024, anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Portsmouth. The shipyard commemorated the signing with an extended sounding of the shipyard whistle at 3:47 p.m. The treaty stands as one of history's significant achievements in peace negotiations, formally ending the Russo-Japanese War of 1904-1905. Negotiations were held from Aug. 6 to Aug. 30, 1905, at the shipyard, with the treaty being signed in Building 86 on Sept. 5, 1905. Today, on the anniversary of the treaty's signing, the shipyard welcomed U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen, and Ambassador Yamada, for a tour of the Peace Treaty Room. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charlotte C. Oliver/released) see less | View Image Page

On Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, United States Senator Jeanne Shaheen (NH) escorted Japanese Ambassador to the United States Shigeo Yamada to the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in observance of the 119th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Portsmouth, which ended the Russo-Japanese War. Shipyard Commander, Capt. Michael Oberdorf welcomed the distinguished guests onboard and escorted them to the Peace Treaty Room to view documents and artifacts on display.



Accompanying Senator Shaheen and Ambassador Yamada were the following distinguished visitors: Tomoaki Ishigaki, Minister of Congressional Affairs, Embassy of Japan; Suguru Minoya, Acting Consul General, Consulate-General of Japan, Boston; Keisuke Kawamura, Consul, Consulate-General of Japan, Boston; Chihomi Araki, Second Secretary, Embassy of Japan.



Members of the delegation viewed archival video of the Aug. 8, 1905, arrival of envoys and the parade through the city of Portsmouth, in addition to objects used and photos taken during the month-long talks. Araki said, “It is a dream for all Japanese diplomats to visit the Peace Treaty Rooms.”



Featured prominently in the historical exhibit, the iconic image of the Japanese and Russian negotiators on either side of the conference table is familiar to Japanese citizens. “Anyone sixth grade and above knows this photo,” said Yamada. “It is in our history books.”



"I was glad to visit Portsmouth Naval Shipyard today with Japanese Ambassador Shigeo Yamada to mark the 119th anniversary of the signing of the Portsmouth Peace Treaty and the end of the Russo-Japanese War. It was incredibly humbling to visit the treaty room with the Ambassador and reflect upon the history that took place in this small but nonetheless important location in 1905,” said Shaheen.



Oberdorf noted the significance of this moment in history is included as part of new employee orientation at the shipyard. “It’s important to not only know our path forward, but also to remember where we’ve been,” said Oberdorf. “That history ties in with our mission.”



Yamada said, “Thank you for your service and the service of the United States throughout the world because your service ensures our peace and safety.”



Portsmouth Naval Shipyard commemorated the signing of the Treaty of Portsmouth with an extended sounding of the shipyard whistle at 3:47 p.m. The treaty stands as one of history's significant achievements in peace negotiations, formally ending the Russo-Japanese War of 1904-1905. Negotiations were held from Aug. 6 to Aug. 30, 1905, at the shipyard, with the treaty being signed in Building 86 on Sept. 5, 1905.



