Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Enters Educational Partnership Agreement With York County Community College

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNSY) recently entered into an Educational Partnership Agreement (EPA) with York County Community College (YCCC).



“This collaborative agreement presents an exciting opportunity for the Shipyard and YCCC to expand upon our long-standing relationship for classroom and trades learning experiences.” Says Shipyard Commander Captain Michael Oberdorf, “Workforce development is a cornerstone of Shipyard success, it further solidifies the relationship between two partners who share a common goal of helping inspire and train the next generation of employees.”



The EPA, which was signed May 28, allows the Shipyard to aid in the educational experiences of YCCC students and faculty by providing a mechanism by which YCCC is able to access state of the art facilities and subject matter experts. This access gives opportunities to aid in the development of their program, and students will learn innovative skills to gain knowledge and skills into their future careers.



PNSY contributions to this partnership will help encourage skills development in fields aligned with YCCC programming, providing real-world examples to connect learning to industry practices. This agreement allows students to explore career opportunities in direct relation to the workforce development programming provided by YCCC.



Michael Fischer, President of York County Community College, stated, "The Educational Partnership Agreement with Portsmouth Naval Shipyard is a testament to our shared vision for workforce development and educational excellence. By providing our students access to cutting-edge facilities and subject matter expertise, we are equipping them with the skills and knowledge essential for their current and future careers. This collaboration is not just about enhancing education; it’s about strengthening our region's economic stability and supporting the critical mission of our naval forces. Together, we are ensuring that our students are prepared to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving job market and contribute meaningfully to both our local community and national security."



YCCC is committed to providing their students and community with a re-imagined educational experience that allows all to find success no matter the path. YCCC is committed to working in partnership with communities to design the most relevant, flexible and life enhancing experience possible. YCCC is dedicated to designing experiential learning experiences that help students pursue careers and contribute to the vitality of the community.



PNSY is America’s leader for attack submarine maintenance, repair, and modernization. The on-time completion of submarine availabilities is critical to maintaining the U.S. Navy’s maritime superiority. As a Naval Sea Systems Command operated field activity, PNSY is committed to increasing our undersea advantage and maximizing the material readiness of the fleet by safely delivering first-time quality, on time, and on budget.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2024 Date Posted: 09.06.2024 Story ID: 480280 Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Enters Educational Partnership Agreement With York County Community College, by Jeremy Lambert