Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Enters Educational Partnership Agreement With NOBLE School System

On May 16, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNSY) entered into an Educational Partnership Agreement (EPA) with Maine School Administrative District 60, also known as the NOBLE School System (NOBLE) covering the towns of North Berwick, Berwick, and Lebanon, Maine.



This collaborative agreement presents opportunities for shipyard employees and NOBLE faculty to promote and encourage students’ interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) courses of study.



“This dynamic agreement presents a wide variety of opportunities that will enhance the potential growth in STEM and trades employment and help continue to build our relationship with the NOBLE community,” said Shipyard Commander, Capt. Michael Oberdorf. “This is an exciting opportunity to partner with the NOBLE school system. NOBLE’s commitment to engaging with community partners to broaden pathways for each student coupled with exposure to STEM-related fields at the shipyard will be at the foundation of this effort.”



The EPA allows the Shipyard to increase its level of engagement with NOBLE students by sharing real-world, practical applications within STEM fields and by making PNSY technology assets and experts available to NOBLE schools. Through this agreement, students will be able to explore areas of interest in a hands-on environment with unique facilities and cutting-edge technologies. In return, this helps develop future scientists, engineers, trades professionals, and innovators, thus strengthening the regional pipeline to naval maintenance and research and development career fields.



“MSAD 60 NOBLE is excited to be partnering with PNSY in this forward-thinking opportunity for our students and for our community. There is a wide array of opportunities for our staff, students, and families to engage with under the scope of the educational agreement,” said Assistant Superintendent MSAD #60 NOBLE, Susan Austin. “Making these connections will enhance the potential for growth in STEM employment as well as open doors for skilled craftsmen and women. We are looking forward to the relationships we will build and the education we can jointly provide.”



NOBLE schools include Noble High School, Noble Middle School, North Berwick Primary School, Eric L. Knowlton School, Lebanon Schools, Mary Hurd Academy and Vivian Hussey School. NOBLE schools are dedicated to designing learning experiences that help students pursue personal interests and career aspirations, gain applied knowledge and skills, and build strong work habits and character traits. NOBLE is committed to providing a comprehensive clearly communicated system of pathways and supports to allow all to reach their goals. By giving faculty and students the ability to work with industry experts to better understand career opportunities, NOBLE is delivering on their vision to help students explore paths that will make them contributing members of their respective communities.



Portsmouth Naval Shipyard is America’s leader for attack submarine maintenance, repair, and modernization. The on-time completion of submarine availabilities is critical to maintaining the U.S. Navy’s maritime superiority. As a Naval Sea Systems Command operated field activity, PNSY is committed to increasing our undersea advantage and maximizing the material readiness of the fleet by safely delivering first-time quality, on time, and on budget.

