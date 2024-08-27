United States Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) celebrates award-winning achievement by Ms. Brittany M. Arvizu

Photo By Gabriel Archer | United States Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) Commanding General...... read more read more Photo By Gabriel Archer | United States Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) Commanding General Major General Jaqueline McPhail and Command Sergeant Major Michael Runk stand with Ms. Brittany M. Arvizu after being awarded the prestigious William H. Kushnick Award during the 2024 Secretary of The Army Awards Ceremony held in the Hall of Heroes at the Pentagon on September 5, 2024. see less | View Image Page

FORT HUACHUCA, AZ – The United States Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) proudly announces that Ms. Brittany M. Arvizu has been awarded the prestigious William H. Kushnick Award during the 2024 Secretary of The Army Awards Ceremony held in the Hall of Heroes at the Pentagon on September 5, 2024.

The William H. Kushnick Award, established in 1969 to honor one of the first Directors of Civilian Personnel for the Secretary of War, recognizes exceptional achievement by Army employees involved in the management of civilian personnel programs. Award recipients must demonstrate significant accomplishments that lead to improved service, substantial financial savings, or noteworthy social and technological advancements.

Ms. Arvizu, a valued member of NETCOM and United States Army Cyber Command, has showcased extraordinary organizational and project management capabilities in her role. Her teamwork and collaboration skills have been pivotal in successfully transitioning the command's civilian workforce to the new Cyber Excepted Service (CES) personnel system.

As part of her commendable efforts, Ms. Arvizu traveled globally, providing vital training to the command's leaders and workforce. She developed lessons learned and passionately advocated for policy and program enhancements to support mission readiness and capability. Her dedication and professionalism have not only ensured a smooth transition to CES but also greatly enhanced the command's ability to fill key cyber positions across the enterprise.

“At NETCOM, we are committed to providing opportunities for exceptional individuals to achieve great things,” said Commanding General Major General Jacqueline “Denise” McPhail. “Ms. Arvizu’s award is a testament to her hard work and an inspiration for all of us to continually strive for excellence in support of our mission.”

NETCOM continues to seek out and empower talented personnel like Ms. Arvizu, highlighting the importance of dedication to service and innovation in the ever-evolving landscape of cyber command and support services.

For further information about the work being done at NETCOM or opportunities, please visit www.netcom.army.mil

Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) is a 2-star operational command with global responsibility in constant competition, crisis, and conflict. We are responsible for providing the U.S. Army with a Unified Network based on Zero Trust Principles. We operate, maintain, and secure the Army’s portion of the Department of Defense Information Network through three lines of effort: People, Readiness, and Continuous Improvement. The NETCOM team is composed of 14,000 Soldiers, Department of the Army Civilians, Contract and Host Nation Employees stationed and deployed in more than 30 countries around the world.

Enabling decision dominance!