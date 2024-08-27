First NCR-Based LES Class Graduates

Twenty-six Locally Employed Staff (LES) members recently completed the Defense Security Cooperation University’s (DSCU) week-long Intermediate LES Course, held for the first time at DSCU facilities in the National Capital Region.



These LES members represented 17 different U.S. embassies from around the globe. LES members provide critical institutional knowledge and continuity and are valued cultural envoys.



Facilitated and mentored by faculty from DSCU’s School of Security Cooperation Studies (SSCS) and Defense SCO Institute (DSI), the students learned through lecture, supported discussion and hands-on exercises to practice their skills.



The NCR-based course built upon the basic LES course to provide a deeper and broader background in security cooperation management to LES personnel with increased responsibilities within a Security Cooperation Organization (SCO). The intermediate course supplied instruction on SCO roles and responsibilities; U.S. Security Cooperation legislation, policy, and procedures; whole-of-government planning; use of the Security Cooperation — Training management System (SC-TMS) and other in-depth training on advanced international training management.



About DSCU’s DSI



DSCU strives to be the center of intellectual life for the Security Cooperation enterprise; we prepare a global network of professionals to enhance the security of the United States and its partners and allies.

DSCU’s newly established DSI serves as the Department of Defense SCO schoolhouse. SCO personnel are the primary representatives for Security Cooperation in their aligned country. DSI offers tailored education and training to SCO personnel and their families, locally employed staff, and other members of the Security Cooperation Enterprise.

