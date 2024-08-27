Kentucky Guardsmen host state partner nation

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Crane | Michael, a tour guide with Corvette museum talks to members of the Kentucky National...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Crane | Michael, a tour guide with Corvette museum talks to members of the Kentucky National Guard Soldiers with the 1792nd Combat Support Sustainment Battalion and the logistics officers from the Djiboutian Armed Forces during their tour as part of their visit to Bowling Green, Ky., Aug. 22, 2024. During the visit, they toured the CSSB's armory, field maintenance shop 10 and the famous Corvette Museum. The visit was part of the National Guard's State Partnership Program, which started in 2015 between Kentucky and Djibouti. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Crane) see less | View Image Page

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A small contingent of logistics officers from the Djiboutian Armed Forces (FAD) visited the 1792nd Combat Support Sustainment Battalion during their visit to the Commonwealth Aug. 19-22, 2024.



The visit was part of the National Guard's State Partnership Program, which started in 2015 between Kentucky and Djibouti, to conduct a subject matter exchange on vehicle maintenance procedures.



The focus of the engagement was to build relationships between the military members of the two countries’ logisticians and maintainers.



“The event was truly significant for both parties in learning and refining their logistics and maintenance,” said Capt. Wesley Hanna, the incoming Bilateral Affairs Officer for Djibouti. “It was especially impactful for the FAD representatives as a precursor to the upcoming construction of a new logistics base in Djibouti.



Each shared their respective protocols and procedures, as well as, lessons learned as a way to support the relationships, maintenance procedures and the KYNG maintenance organization.



“By engaging with KYNG and seeing our techniques in action, the FAD is able to glean what is applicable to their organization in planning for future maintenance and logistics upgrades and refinements,” added Hanna.



During their visit to Bowing Green, they toured the 1792nd's Headquarters, their field maintenance shop and the famous Corvette Museum and getting to know about the history of the world-famous car brand, leaders from the 1792nd honored their guests with gifts and thanked them for joining them and helping to build stronger relationships with each other.



“We surely keep this relation for long term, as we told Col. Cooper (SPP director), for 100 years and more,” said Lt. Col. Amina Mohamad Moussa, FAD logistics officer. “We need to learn from your expertise and experience, especially in the logistics domain.”



The two Soldiers from Djibouti also thanked the Kentucky Soldiers for their hospitality while they were visiting.



Also, part of the week’s visit, the group visited the Field Maintenance Shop 4 at Boone National Guard Center, the Combined Support Maintenance Shop in Richmond, Ky., and the Unit Training Equipment Site at Wendell H. Ford Regional Training Center in Greenville, Ky.