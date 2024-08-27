From Pinks & Greens to Dress Blues

MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT PARRIS ISLAND S.C. – With one year left in her enlistment contract in the U.S. Army, Sgt. Alexis Banks had to decide what to do with the rest of her career. She could change jobs or move to a new duty station. But in the back of her mind was a third option— joining the U.S. Marine Corps.

Growing up, Alexis always admired service members and the stories they told, the places they had been, and the uniforms they wore. After researching the branches, she enlisted in the U.S. Army where she served as an intel analyst and paratrooper for the 82nd Airborne Division on Fort Liberty, N.C.

But Alexis felt like she was at a crossroad and needed a new challenge in her life, and she believed she would find it in the Marine Corps.

“Whether you know anything about the military or not, you associate the Marine Corps with being the toughest branch,” said Alexis.

Her husband Bryan Banks, a former active-duty Marine turned soldier, was completely supportive when she asked how he felt about her changing branches.

“I kind of want to join the Marine Corps, and the first thing he said was; ‘do it,’” said Pfc. Alexis Banks, a Marine with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion.

Alexis was advised against transferring to the Marines because she would essentially be starting her career over as a private first class. This did not deter Alexis, and with encouragement from her husband, she chose to transfer.

After several months of paperwork and verifications, Alexis separated from the Army and enlisted in the Marine Corps on the same day. The following day, she began recruit training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C.

Arriving to Parris Island

After arriving on Parris Island, Alexis was named the guide of her platoon. As a guide, Alexis was responsible for peer-level leadership within the platoon.

Staff Sgt. Grace Davis, a senior drill instructor with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, had previously trained candidates at U.S. Marine Officer Candidate School and had experience training prior service servicemembers. When Davis learned Alexis was prior service, she set higher expectations for Alexis in terms of leadership.

“I had unwritten expectations that she would be held to a higher standard because she should already have certain sets of leadership skills,” said Davis.

Despite Alexis’ previous experience and military service, there was still plenty for her to learn from her drill instructors.

“There were times I would have to guide her in the right direction,” said Davis. “The leadership skills were there, but she still needed fine tuning to be the guide I needed her to be for the betterment of the platoon.”

Alexis admitted going from a noncommissioned officer to a recruit was extremely challenging, as she went from managing her own routine and making decisions to being told what to do, when to do it, and how to do it.

“I like to think of myself as a natural leader,” said Alexis. “I have an idea and I think of a smart way to carry it out. But as a recruit, I can't do that. I have to do what I am told.”

Alexis thought connecting with her fellow recruits would be challenging as well but she easily transitioned to the platoon’s level.

“Honestly, I thought I would have a hard time working with my new sisters,” said Alexis. “The recruits that come here are motivated and that made it exciting to be here. They knew what my background was, and they came to me if they were struggling. I feel like from my experience of having soldiers I knew how to help and direct them.”

Davis recognized that Alexis’ abilities were greater than her peers within the company and she said the platoon really respected her throughout the entire training cycle.

Earning the title Marine

Having completed U.S. Army basic training, Alexis didn’t think that completing recruit training would mean as much to her as it did. During the last hike returning from the Crucible, she focused on becoming a Marine and didn’t start becoming emotional until they rounded the corner and saw the ‘We Make Marines’ sign.

“I didn’t feel too emotional until we turned and I saw the ‘We Make Marines’ sign, and I thought ‘Okay, I'm starting to feel some things right now,’” said Alexis.

During the Eagle Globe and Anchor ceremony, Alexis was presented with her emblem by Davis. The presentation of the EGA is an emotionally impactful moment for all Marines, but it also has meaning for the drill instructors who give it to their new Marines.

“All throughout recruit training, she was so passionate, and her motivation never faltered,” said Davis. “Seeing her achieving this goal she worked really hard for was definitely a rewarding experience.”

“Having my senior drill instructor give me my EGA and say that I earned it, it really made me emotional,” said Alexis. “Knowing all the work that I did to get here, how hard it was, to start completely over, to be Recruit Banks instead of Sergeant Banks, it was really exciting and emotional, and I wasn’t expecting to feel that way.”

Alexis graduated today and after ten days of leave, Alexis will continue her training with Marine Combat Training at the School of Infantry East in Camp Lejeune, N.C. Alexis is excited to take what she has learned from the Army and apply it to the Marines, and she won’t allow any nay-sayers to sway her.

“Everyone advised me not to transfer to the Marines, saying I would lose my rank, and pay,” said Alexis. “It's not about that. I know I work hard, I know my work ethic, I wanted to be a Marine, and I know what I bring to the table.”

