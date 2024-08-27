The Hero We Need: Wendell Browne

Wendell Browne, 97th Air Mobility Wing prevention specialist, is many things: a husband, a veteran, an aerospace physiology technician, current suicide prevention instructor, and possibly,

Batman.



In the 34 years since Browne has been a suicide prevention specialist, 19 of them have been spent at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. His current office, located in the Airman Resilience Center, is decorated with mementos of his previous career as an aerospace physiologist. A

portrait of an astronaut’s helmet hangs above his desk chair, while the overwhelming theme centers on the caped-crusader protecting Gotham City.



“Batman is the only superhero built out of resilience.” Browne says, a smile dotting the corners of his eyes, as he looks around at the Batman themed knick-knacks lining the shelves.



Browne explained that he chose Batman for his office theme because of the way the comic book character used his fear of bats to fuel his fight for justice rather than give in to it. In the same way, Browne desires to instill this kind of resilience in the men and women of Altus AFB.



“We have laser-focused on resilience because we are trying to develop it in our Airmen,” said Browne. “We’re trying to develop it with everybody who comes in, because the problems they are facing are not new, but our programs and our abilities to deal with them - those are new.”



One tool Browne utilizes is “ACE” - it’s an acronym for ask, care, and escort. ACE covers the steps someone should take when they suspect someone close to them is contemplating suicide.



“I’ve seen many of these models and tools come and go,” said Browne. “In the 34 years I’ve been doing this, ACE is the best model I have ever seen. It’s the meat and potatoes of the whole program.”



Browne’s journey with suicide prevention began more than three decades ago when a supervisor, mentor, and good friend, decided to take his own life. Browne told a story of a young man who worked hard, but, after retiring from the Air Force, he found himself struggling.



“I think the pressure was too much, so he took his own life.” Browne said. “It was my first introduction to suicide when I was a young man. I was like, ‘Why would somebody do that?’ He was a vibrant person; he had family and friends around. That curiosity is what drove me.”



Browne is now a full-time suicide prevention specialist. He teaches Airmen of every age, rank, and duty-status how to develop resilience in themselves, as well as how to watch for signs of suicidal thoughts in their co-workers and loved ones.



After one of his many classes on base, he met Senior Airman Luke Terry, 97th Civil Engineer Squadron heavy equipment operator. Terry dealt with suicidal thoughts throughout 2020 due to family issues, a drinking problem, and a battle with depression. His struggles led him to

contemplate taking his own life.



Through a religious experience, Terry found hope on the other side and pledged to help others find a similar hope in their lives as well. He moved to Altus in 2023 and sat in an all call on suicide prevention where Browne was teaching.



After the class, Terry approached Browne and they immediately connected on their shared experiences with religion and mental health.



“Mr. Browne was my first mentor,” Terry said. “We met after I heard him speak at a commander’s call on suicide prevention and I thought, ‘That man knows what he’s talking about.’ We connected because he’s a really personable guy and he told me his stories about how suicide has affected his life.”



More than a year later, Terry has also become a suicide prevention instructor and the mentor relationship between him and Browne remains strong; Browne even baptized Terry in August 2024.



“He’s very trustworthy and a great source to have,” said Terry. “I couldn’t do this on my own. I tried to do it on my own, and it got me nowhere. The biggest thing I have learned is that people need other people.”



People caring for other people is a big part of Browne’s suicide prevention classes that he teaches throughout the year, all around the base.



“I begin the classes with the fact that this is probably going to be the most important class that you are ever going to take,” Browne said, “If you don't fully invest in the 30 to 45 minutes that we've got right now and somebody around you passes away from suicide, you're going to

question yourself as to whether or not there was something you should have paid more attention to when you were in this class. Did you do everything that you could have done?”

