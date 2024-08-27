171st Firefighters Brave Antarctic Extremes: A Cool Mission Supporting Advanced Research

Photo By Shawn Monk | Pennsylvania Air National Guardsman Staff Sgt. Robbie Gregor from the 171st Air...... read more read more Photo By Shawn Monk | Pennsylvania Air National Guardsman Staff Sgt. Robbie Gregor from the 171st Air Refueling Wing gently encourages an emperor penguin to leave an active runway while supporting Operation Deep Freeze at the National Science Foundation's McMurdo Research Center, Antarctica, January, 2024. Operation Deep Freeze involves logistical support for scientific research including astrophysics, aeronomy, biology and ecosystems, geology and geophysics, glaciology, geomorphology, ice cores, geospace sciences, and ocean and climate systems (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. — Four firefighters from the 171st Air Refueling Wing recently returned from a unique mission, becoming the first firefighters from the 171st to assist in Operation Deep Freeze, a long-standing mission supporting the National Science Foundation's McMurdo Research Center. This assignment, undertaken by Staff Sgt. Robbie Gregor, Staff Sgt. Daniel White, Staff Sgt. Matt Depodesta, and Tech. Sgt. Bryan McKee, showcased the diverse ways one can serve in the Air National Guard.



Operation Deep Freeze, spearheaded by the 109th Airlift Wing out of New York, involves logistical support for scientific research in Antarctica. The 171st firefighters were tasked with a crucial role: ensuring flight line safety, which included the protection and relocation of local wildlife. This unique responsibility set them apart from their usual duties, as they received specialized training to handle adélie and emperor penguins, as well as leopard and fur seals, ensuring the animals' safety and the smooth operation of airfield activities.



"This experience was unlike any other," said Tech. Sgt. Bryan McKee. "It's not every day you get to work in one of the most remote places on Earth and interact with wildlife in such a hands-on way."



The firefighters staffed two stations, McMurdo and Williams Airfield, where they ensured the safety of aircraft including C-17s, LC-130s, Twin Otters, and Baslers. Operating on ice airfields posed unique challenges, as temperatures plummeted to minus twenty degrees Fahrenheit with windchills consistently between minus thirty degrees Fahrenheit and minus forty degrees Farenheit. Despite these harsh conditions, the firefighters adapted to their environment, using equipment such as Pierce fire engines and mobile aircraft rescue and firefighting apparatus fire vehicles, with waterless foam sleds pulled by tractors due to the freezing temperatures.



"Hands down this is going to be the single coolest experience of my life," said Staff Sgt. Robbie Gregor, who received recognition from Lt. Gen. Michael Loh, Director of the Air National Guard, and Alex Wagner, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force, for his dedication to the mission.



McMurdo Station, the hub of scientific research in Antarctica, houses roughly 800 people during the summer season, which runs from October to the end of February. Research includes studies in, astrophysics, aeronomy, biology and ecosystems, geology and geophysics, glaciology, geomorphology, ice cores, geospace sciences, and ocean and climate systems.



Firefighters not only ensured the safety of personnel and wildlife but also got to participated in once-in-a lifetime recreational activities, including arctic hiking, skiing, and wildlife spotting, providing a well-rounded experience of life on the ice.



The contributions of the 171st firefighters to Operation Deep Freeze underscore the versatile and essential roles within the Air National Guard. Their efforts not only supported critical scientific research but also demonstrated the unique opportunities available to those who serve. The Air National Guard offers more than just weekend drills and flying airplanes; it provides a platform for extraordinary experiences and impactful missions.



"It is wild that one day I am working my normal nine-to-five job and within two weeks I get a phone call and seem to just teleport to Antarctica," said Daniel White.



The 171st Air Refueling Wing's participation in Operation Deep Freeze is a testament to the adaptability and dedication of its members. For those seeking a meaningful career that offers unique challenges and the opportunity to serve in remarkable capacities, the Air National Guard stands as a beacon of possibility.