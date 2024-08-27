USAG Rheinland-Pfalz conducts full scale exercise to bolster readiness, resilience

Photo By Chris Maestas | USAG-RP Law Enforcement and Fire Department joined forces in a joint exercise on July...... read more read more Photo By Chris Maestas | USAG-RP Law Enforcement and Fire Department joined forces in a joint exercise on July 27 at the Kaiserslautern Army Depot to test readiness and strengthen partnerships during a critical incident exercise. The exercise was designed to simulate a real-life event, challenging both teams to communicate effectively and coordinate resources. see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz will host a Full-Scale Exercise throughout multiple locations within the Kaiserslautern and Baumholder Military Communities (KMC and BMC) from Sept. 9 to 13 to test the garrison’s preparedness and ability to respond using realistic and challenging exercise scenarios.



“The U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Full-Scale Exercise is an essential Force Protection training event designed to test our First Responder and Crisis prevention and reaction plans to ensure the safety of our community,” said USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Commander, Col. Jeffery Higgins. “Protecting the community is our top priority and so it is critical that the Garrison maintains its Force Protection readiness through challenging and realistic training rather than hoping it all works out.”



To keep the integrity of the exercise as realistic as possible, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz will not be informed ahead of time which of the 28 garrison sites will or may be affected.



As a result, throughout the week, services across the garrison may be impacted. Expect traffic delays at some of the installation gates and some possible disruptions in garrison front-door services.



US Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz will notify community members when the exercise begins and ends through the garrison’s social media pages, https://www.facebook.com/army.rp, https://www.facebook.com/USAGRheinlandPfalzBaumholder, https://www.instagram.com/usag_rp/?hl=en and through the ALERT! Mass Warning Notification System.



The ALERT! Mass Warning Notification System (MWNS) notifies service members, civilians and their families during a crisis. MWNS operators can issue alerts in the any active situation, inclement weather or any other event requiring immediate notification.



All U.S. Army personnel stationed at or on assignment in Europe are required to register with ALERT! and family members are highly encouraged to. To register, visit the garrison’s website https://home.army.mil/rheinland-pfalz/ and look for the red banner on top of the homepage.



We understand that the exercise may impact your daily routines, and we appreciate your understanding and patience as we treat the exercise just as we would if it was a real incident. To that end, the community should not be alarmed if you see additional security and/or medical personnel.



It is critical to the community that the garrison practices for events (in training) to be prepared to provide the proper response in crisis. US Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz and our partner support agencies conduct training exercises frequently to enhance readiness and protect personnel and resources. The safety and security of the entire community is the garrison’s number one priority.



If you have a real-world emergency at any time, please remember to call 1-1-0 from any phone line to connect with emergency services.

USAG Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater.