MAINEiacs and USNR Sailors Board USS John Basilone

BATH IRON WORKS, Me. - A team of high speed MAINEiacs and their Navy Reserve counterparts led the charge in supporting their Active Duty Navy brothers and sisters aboard the USS John Basilone last week. Airmen from the 101st Air Refueling Wing Medical Group and sailors from NMRTC Portsmouth Det BAN medical group eagerly jumped at the chance to aid in the crew’s Operational Health Readiness (OHR) before heading out to sea, solidifying a “fit to fight” mentality, and expounding upon the joint forces initiative.



The team consisted of an optometrist, a dentist, and their supporting staff. They set up camp aboard the Arleigh-Burke Class Destroyer, where they provided care for over 100 sailors. As soon as the team boarded, they went to work doing what they do best; providing care for those in uniform.



“This is the third year we’ve been able to help out the Navy and perform these readiness exams,” Major Katelyn Allen says. She’s a dentist at the 101st and a key player in the event. “This really is an amazing experience to be able to do our jobs in an environment we wouldn’t normally work in, and it’s for the good of the force,” Allen added. Her team has boarded Navy vessels in the past, providing care for sailors. However, this year is the first iteration they’ve provided radiographs; an essential tool to help identify hidden issues and a key component to determine bone health.



Opportunities to operate in a joint environment are key in today’s Air Force; understanding the broader scope and how each piece fits in the larger puzzle is important for our future leaders. Networking and socializing with Active Duty and Reserve sailors aboard the USS John Basilone opens doors for further opportunities down the road, providing more experience for our MAINEiacs.



The visiting medical personnel were thrilled to be aboard the USS John Basilone. Gunnery Sergeant Basilone was a U.S. Marine who was a national hero during World War II. He received the Medal of Honor for his extraordinary heroism during the Battle of Guadalcanal in 1942. Despite overwhelming enemy forces, Basilone manned machine guns and led his troops in defending their position, repelling Japanese assaults for hours. His actions saved countless lives and helped secure a critical victory. Basilone was later killed in action during the Battle of Iwo Jima, where he was posthumously awarded the Navy Cross. USS John Basilone DDG 112 was launched in June 2022.



In turn, the crew was ecstatic to have the MAINEiacs and Reserve Medical aboard. They welcomed them with open arms and gave them a small taste of what ship life is like in 2024. All in all, they conducted 122 dental exams and 76 optical exams. Commander Matthew Brooks is the Executive Officer aboard the USS John Basilone and was thrilled the MAINEiacs were there. “If our medical needs aren’t met, we can’t do our mission,” Brooks said after he was examined by Lt Col Gilmore, the Wing Optometrist. “I think it’s great we have this joint effort between the Navy and Air Force. It really allows us to network and make new contacts for future endeavors”.



The U.S. Navy has to maintain strict adherence to medical requirements before deploying to sea, ensuring the health and readiness of its personnel in a challenging and isolated maritime environment. A well-prepared and medically fit crew is crucial for sustaining operational effectiveness, as even minor health issues like cavities can escalate quickly without immediate access to comprehensive medical facilities.



“Maine is very sparse in regards to medical services for Active Duty,” Lieutenant Commander Kasey Harrill said. She’s the Office- In-Charge (OIC) at the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Portsmouth Detachment Bangor. “These sailors have two options for military dental and optometry services; Kittery and Bangor, so we teamed up with the MAINEiacs and took our services to them, it’s pretty awesome.” Harrill continued.



Pre-deployment medical checks help prevent the spread of infectious diseases, manage chronic conditions, and address potential health risks that could compromise a mission. Moreover, ensuring that all personnel meet medical standards reduces the likelihood of medical emergencies that could disrupt operations and place additional strain on the crew. Ultimately, keeping up with medical requirements before deployment is essential for safeguarding the well-being of sailors and ensuring mission success in the demanding conditions of naval operations.



“This is an amazing experience being able to work with the Air National Guard and to watch how they operate,” said Hospital Corpsman First Class Shiella Limfueco-Hinton. “Just being here to help with readiness is amazing and I hope there will be more experiences like this in the future.” Limfueco-Hinton is based out of the NMRTC in Bangor with LCDR Harrill and traveled down to Bath to help the MAINEiacs with their mission to support the crew.



Colonel Newell, Commander of the 101st Air Refueling Wing, says the MAINEiacs welcome opportunities to work with sister branches and the unique experience that provides. Total Force Optimization is a key strategic concept promoting efficiency by optimizing the use of personnel and assets across all components to enhance wartime readiness. “When we as a reserve component of the Air Force can creatively combine training requirements for our part-time force with real world medical services to the Navy’s active component – services otherwise unavailable because of geography and the shuttering of active-duty installations - it highlights what is possible when creative people are given trust to execute commander’s intent,” Colonel Newell asserted. “I think it’s amazing what the Medical Group is doing to make training interesting and build more joint minded Airmen. I’m very proud to be a MAINEiac and witness first-hand their long tradition of excellence.”



The USS John Basilone is scheduled to ship out for a deployment in November, giving its Sailors some time to remedy any pending dental or optical issues that were found by the mobile medical team. The MAINEiacs are proud to have been able to help out and wish nothing but the best for the USS John Basilone and its crew.

