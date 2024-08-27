Joint Base Charleston Security Forces Airmen recognized as Desert Defenders

In an outstanding display of discipline, skill, and persistence, the 628th Security Forces Squadron earned the title of "Desert Defenders" after a month-long training at Fort Bliss, El Paso, Texas, July 2 - 27.



During the Mission Focused Rehearsal Training Defenders prepare for real-world operations learning the basics of air base ground defense. The training encompasses firing classes, studying and rehearsing battle drills, intelligence classes, and culminates in a field training exercise to test the groups on forward operating base defense.



Security Forces Airmen from throughout the U.S. Air Force participated in teams during the MFRT. Under intense inspection, teams earned points for correctly executing different tasks and procedures. With team leads like U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt Carlos Santos and Tech Sgt Meriem Bentarghi, 628th SFS Defenders, this title is a testament to their commitment to excellence and their pursuit of operational readiness.



“I was very impressed with this training,” said Santos. “Compared to other pre-deployment trainings I was surprised by the curriculum, the physicality, and the realism.”



Bentarghi echoes Santos’s sentiments about her experiences during the MFRT.



“As a Security Forces Defender, deployed or not, this training delivers a more robust understanding on how to secure an air base until additional support arrives,” said Bentarghi. “The tactics learned during this training can be applied at any base.”



The weapons training and firing enable the Defenders to strengthen their marksmanship skills and gain proficiency in handling various firearms. Defenders also train in studying and rehearsing battle drills. These drills are designed to prepare them for real-life combat situations, while enhancing their tactical skills, team coordination, and decision-making abilities.



“A majority of the students in the course were new Defenders,” said Santos. “This course gave them the tools they need to succeed in a real-world deployed location. But it also allowed the technical sergeants and the staff sergeants opportunities to be challenged and lead.”



A significant part of the training involves intelligence classes, where the Defenders learn to gather, interpret, and analyze information about potential adversaries and security threats. This knowledge equips them with the strategic skills necessary to develop effective combat strategies.



The FTX is the ultimate test of their training, showcasing the Defenders' skills in a simulated FOB defense scenario. The successful completion of this rigorous exercise underscores their readiness for duty and their ability to apply their training in practical situations.



Bentarghi, recognized as a top performer and the team lead for the top squad during the MFRT, wants her team to understand their importance to the U.S. Air Force mission.



“I want my team to remember this experience and understand the seriousness of our jobs as Defenders,” said Bentarghi. “This training was difficult, mentally and physically, but we made it through, and we were successful. We are the first line of defense for the base and as Defenders we must always be ready.”



Santos, recognized as a top performer, wants his team from the MFRT and at home station to carry the lessons of camaraderie and trust with them throughout their careers and lives.



“As a team lead, fostering trust and camaraderie is crucial during training,” said Santos. “By teaching younger Defenders the importance of teamwork and trust, they can carry these skills and knowledge back to their units. This ensures that on every mission or deployment, everyone works together effectively and returns home safely.”

