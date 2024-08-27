USAG Rheinland-Pfalz holds Installation Planning Board working group to enhance programs, services

BAUMHOLDER, Germany – Leaders and team members from various U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz directorates gathered at the Rheinlander Community Club, Sept. 5, for an Installation Planning Board (IPB) development event.



The primary goal of the working group was to create an Integrated Priorities List (IPL) aimed at enhancing installation services and programs. This process takes into account the needs of mission support partners, tenant units, and non-governmental organizations, to prioritize and organize installation improvements that can be accomplished in fiscal year ’25 employing the SMART (Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Relevant, Time-bound) criteria for each proposed line of effort improvements.



In his opening remarks, Col. Jeffery Higgins, commander of USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, expressed his appreciation for the team's dedication.



“I understand that stepping away from our numerous tasks can be challenging, and I want to thank you for your hard work and for helping me understand the various responsibilities we share as a team,” he said. “As I continue to familiarize myself with garrison operations, I find daily reassurance in the expertise of the leadership present here and throughout our garrison.”



The US Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz IPB working group provides garrison leaders and developing leaders, with an opportunity to review the garrison's current initiatives and identify objectives for the upcoming fiscal year. The successful implementation of action plans associated with the IPL is viewed as a key indicator of the garrison's performance.



Paul Hossenlopp, deputy garrison commander, talked about the importance of the focused exercise, noting its value to the organization.



“Every task we decide to perform will be in support of our senior commander and our community,” he said. “We strive to provide the best possible support to our customers.”



Higgins highlighted the importance of today's event and encouraged leaders to engage in critical thinking and challenging one another to reconsider current perspectives.



“As leaders, it is essential for us to take a break from our busy schedules to think about where our organization is headed. We need to come together as a team, review what we’re doing, and see if we’re taking the best path forward.”



U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater.

