Employers take flight during “bosslift,” open house

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – About 50 employers of Pennsylvania National Guardsmen and U.S. Marine Corps Reservists were on hand during a “bosslift” event at Army Aviation Support Facility No. 2 at John Murtha Johnstown–Cambria County Airport here, Sept. 4, 2024.



The event, which brings together employers to give them a glimpse into what their employees do while on military duty, was hosted by the Pennsylvania National Guard in conjunction with the Pennsylvania chapter of the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve.



During a bosslift, employers learn about the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act, but are also treated to some unique experiences. These experiences are designed to show appreciation for these employers for their support of their employees who serve as military reservists or Guardsmen.



“We put on these great events like the bosslift or spouse orientation flights because without support from our employers and families, we cannot do what we do,” said Col. Michael Girvin, commander of the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade. “So, we bring them up into our facilities to say, ‘thank you for supporting your service members.’ It’s a great opportunity for outreach.”



Brig. Gen. John Pippy, director of the joint staff of the Pennsylvania National Guard, was the keynote speaker during the event. Other speakers included Martin Kuhar, chair of the Pennsylvania chapter of the ESGR, and Tom Caulfield, president of Veterans Community Initiatives.



After briefings and introductions, the employers were given lunch, a tour of the flight facility, displays of military equipment and vehicles, then were given rides around the Johnstown area in UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, flown by 28th ECAB Soldiers.



“Almost half of our military is in the Reserve Component. It’s so important that our military people understand what the employers’ needs are also. It’s the ESGR’s job to keep the employers attuned to what their service members do,” said Kuhar. “We do that through briefings, bosslifts, giving awards or helping organizations. It keeps the service member involved but also keeps their employer happy.”



ESGR, a Department of Defense office, was established in 1972 to promote cooperation and understanding between Reserve Component service members and their civilian employers and to assist in the resolution of conflicts arising from an employee's military commitment.



Representatives with the Pennsylvania National Guard Associations and the Soldier & Family Readiness Group were also present. This bosslift event was planned by Maj. Justin Shedron, operations officer with the 28th ECAB, and Robert Gorski, a volunteer support technician with ESGR.