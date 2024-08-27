Hurricane-delayed change of command takes place at Hunter Army Airfield

HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, Ga., — The Hunter Army Airfield garrison change of command ceremony between outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Bob Cuthberston and incoming commander, Lt. Col. Derick Taylor took place Aug. 29 at Truscott Air Terminal.



The ceremony was scheduled for earlier in the month, however was postponed due to Tropical Storm Debby. As the storm arrived Savannah, Cuthbertson relinquished command and moved his family to Fort Knox Ky., ahead of the storm in order to prevent his children from missing the first day of school. He returned for the ceremony.



“The past few months have been pretty unique to say the least,” said Cuthbertson during the ceremony. “This is such a fulfilling command because it’s one of the few jobs in the Army where you can truly make a difference for families, the units, the community, and see it all come to pass. Those impacts are entirely thanks to the passionate and hard working garrison team.”



The garrison provides more than 180 services to the Soldiers and the families on Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield to ensure they are ready to answer the nation’s call. When the Soldiers are gone, the garrison team is here for the families, said Cuthbertson.



The event was presided over by Col. Mark Austin, the Fort Stewart garrison commander who praised Cuthberson’s command and welcomed Taylor, calling the garrison-commander position, “the best job you didn’t know you wanted.”



Taylor, who took command following an assignment in Rome, shared with the audience what his grandfather’s advice to him would be: “don’t screw this up.” Taylor said it was a reminder that while he was taking command, in context, the Army was entrusting Taylor with 84 years of tradition and it was his responsibility to take care of it.



“Hunter Army Airfield is one of our nation’s premier power projection platforms for the 3rd Infantry Division, the United States Special Operations Command, U.S. Army, and the Joint Force,” said Taylor. “Its our duty to ensure that we’re ready for the future challenges.”



Taylor was joined by his wife, Emily, and their 11-year-old dog, Beau.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.06.2024 Date Posted: 09.06.2024 09:33 Story ID: 480230 Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GEORGIA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hurricane-delayed change of command takes place at Hunter Army Airfield, by Monica Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.