CADP class 2024 Graduation Ceremony

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. --

The Civilian Leadership Development School awarded 35 Associates of Applied Science degrees to graduates of the Civilian Associate Degree Program at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Sept. 5, 2024.



CADP is a program offered exclusively to Air Force civil servants and gives them the opportunity to earn an Associates of Applied Science, while simultaneously progressing in their current careers.



“It has always been a goal of mine to get my associates ever since graduating high school,” said John Suarez, CADP graduate and program writing award winner. “It was a very pleasant experience. I had never done online learning before, and it was nice because I was able to learn at my own tempo, on my own time.”



Throughout the program, students tune in to live virtual lectures and are given the opportunity to discuss the course material with their instructors.



“I would recommend that anyone who is eligible registers for CADP,” said Suarez. “More so for accomplishing a personal goal and learning the course curriculum. There is a lot of useful information that will help you lead and influence people to get things done.”



During the graduation ceremony, CADP students received the following awards:



Program Leadership Award



Jeremy Kidd, Arnold Air Force Base, TN

Michelle Soto, Scott Air Force Base, IL

Michael Young, Tinker Air Force Base, OK

Program Writing Award

Michelle Converse, Lackland Air Force Base, TX

Dedra Hickman, Edwards Air Force Base, CA

Nicole Muenchow, Patrick Air Force Base, FL

John Suarez, Elmendorf Air Force Base, AK

Peer Leadership Award

Jayson Heffron, Tinker AFB, OK

“This ceremony marks the culmination of over two years of study which has further prepared our students as civilian leaders,” said Dr. Lenetta Banks Williams, Department of the Air Force DAFITC Associate Dean Academic Affairs. “These 35 Civilian Associate Degree Program graduates are now even better prepared as current and future leaders in the Air and Space Forces,”



If you are interested in CADP, you can learn more about enrolling at the Civilian Associate Degree Program website https://www.airuniversity.af.edu/Eaker-Center/CLDS/CADP/

