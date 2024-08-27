Couple serves Hunter community for more than 40 years

Photo By Monica Guthrie | Volunteers with the Hunter Army Airfield chapel communities pose for a photo during,...... read more read more Photo By Monica Guthrie | Volunteers with the Hunter Army Airfield chapel communities pose for a photo during, Aug. 23, during a volunteer appreciation dinner provided by the installation Religious Support Office. More than 50 volunteers, many of them children, were recognized for their combined 3000 hours of volunteer hours. (U.S. Army Photo by Monica K. Guthrie) see less | View Image Page

HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, Ga., — The chaplain gazed across the room at the number of individuals standing.



“If you have been part of the Hunter Army Airfield chapel since 2020, stay standing,” he said.



A few people sat.



“If you have been part of the Hunter Army Airfield chapel since 2015, stay standing,” he continued.



More sat.



“Since, 2010 … 2005 … 2000 … 1995 … 1990.” The chaplain continued his countdown until he reached 1980. Two people remained standing: Zoraida and George Jusino.



George Jusino was assigned to Hunter Army Airfield in 1980 working in the 609th Transportation Company (which was redesignated in 2007 as the 689th Transportation Detachment) and arrived with his wife, Zoraida. Together they chose to make Savannah their home.



“I fell in love with Hunter, I fell in love with Savannah,” said George.



Over the course of 44 years, the Jusinos served at the chapel on Hunter Army Airfield. All three of their children had their first communion at the chapel, and the family continued to serve through bringing meals to events, volunteering to help in vacation Bible school, and by serving in the kitchen.



The Jusinos, along with more than 50 others, were recognized for their volunteer service during an appreciation dinner, Aug. 23, in Savannah. Charles Archer, the Hunter Army Airfield religious education officer, organized the event to celebrate the chapel’s volunteers.



“Over the past year our volunteers logged 3,000 volunteer hours - and that’s being restrictive,” said Archer. “They are there on Sundays, for Bible studies, at night cleaning up, closing up, there are little children who pick up after fellowship, people who pull weeds outside. We have a whole group of people who help.”



When funding stops, garrison are usually the first place where resources are cut, said Lt. Col. John Hobbs, the Religious Support Office chaplain. He says volunteers help provide support to programs and services that would otherwise stop.



“You either stop doing a lot of things or you get people who are willing to step up to the plate, like these wonderful people. That’s how we keep things rolling," said Hobbs. "There are so many things that just wouldn’t happen if we didn’t have volunteers.”



The recognition event treated volunteers to a dinner and then each volunteer was recognized, by name, for their contributions. Many of the volunteers were children, which highlighted generational volunteerism.



“They give their time, their treasure and their talent to support the religious support office,” said Archer. “It’s invaluable.”