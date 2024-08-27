Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Couple serves Hunter community for more than 40 years

    Couple serves Hunter community for more than 40 years

    Photo By Monica Guthrie | Volunteers with the Hunter Army Airfield chapel communities pose for a photo during,...... read more read more

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2024

    Story by Monica Guthrie 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, Ga., — The chaplain gazed across the room at the number of individuals standing.

    “If you have been part of the Hunter Army Airfield chapel since 2020, stay standing,” he said.

    A few people sat.

    “If you have been part of the Hunter Army Airfield chapel since 2015, stay standing,” he continued.

    More sat.

    “Since, 2010 … 2005 … 2000 … 1995 … 1990.” The chaplain continued his countdown until he reached 1980. Two people remained standing: Zoraida and George Jusino.

    George Jusino was assigned to Hunter Army Airfield in 1980 working in the 609th Transportation Company (which was redesignated in 2007 as the 689th Transportation Detachment) and arrived with his wife, Zoraida. Together they chose to make Savannah their home.

    “I fell in love with Hunter, I fell in love with Savannah,” said George.

    Over the course of 44 years, the Jusinos served at the chapel on Hunter Army Airfield. All three of their children had their first communion at the chapel, and the family continued to serve through bringing meals to events, volunteering to help in vacation Bible school, and by serving in the kitchen.

    The Jusinos, along with more than 50 others, were recognized for their volunteer service during an appreciation dinner, Aug. 23, in Savannah. Charles Archer, the Hunter Army Airfield religious education officer, organized the event to celebrate the chapel’s volunteers.

    “Over the past year our volunteers logged 3,000 volunteer hours - and that’s being restrictive,” said Archer. “They are there on Sundays, for Bible studies, at night cleaning up, closing up, there are little children who pick up after fellowship, people who pull weeds outside. We have a whole group of people who help.”

    When funding stops, garrison are usually the first place where resources are cut, said Lt. Col. John Hobbs, the Religious Support Office chaplain. He says volunteers help provide support to programs and services that would otherwise stop.

    “You either stop doing a lot of things or you get people who are willing to step up to the plate, like these wonderful people. That’s how we keep things rolling," said Hobbs. "There are so many things that just wouldn’t happen if we didn’t have volunteers.”

    The recognition event treated volunteers to a dinner and then each volunteer was recognized, by name, for their contributions. Many of the volunteers were children, which highlighted generational volunteerism.

    “They give their time, their treasure and their talent to support the religious support office,” said Archer. “It’s invaluable.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 09:11
    Story ID: 480226
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Couple serves Hunter community for more than 40 years, by Monica Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Couple serves Hunter community for more than 40 years
    Couple serves Hunter community for more than 40 years
    Couple serves Hunter community for more than 40 years

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    volunteers
    Hunter Army Airfield
    military child
    military kid
    Religious Support Office

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download